Get ready for the cold weather with T-Mobile's next sweet freebie

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 04, 2019, 5:05 AM
It's been a few weeks since the last time T-Mobile caught our attention with a standout batch of Tuesdays freebies and discounts, but the "Un-carrier" is sure preparing a special round of customer appreciation items for December 10.

Between gearing up for a multi-state lawsuit challenging its vital Sprint takeover and rolling out America's first "nationwide" 5G network this Friday, you can say T-Mo has quite a lot on its plate, which isn't stopping the third-largest wireless service provider stateside from helping its subscribers get ready for the cold weather with a very cool gift.

That's right, you'll soon be able to score free gloves, which will unsurprisingly work with your smartphone's touchscreen. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the gloves are not entirely coated in magenta, instead sporting subtle accents of the color "owned" by T-Mobile, as well as a fairly prominent but far from annoying logo. The otherwise black-colored touchscreen gloves look like they won't be able to keep your hands warm at the lowest temperatures, but it's hard to argue with such a nice-looking and useful gift.


Obviously, that's not all T-Mobile has in the pipeline for its crazy popular loyalty-rewarding program next week, as Magenta is set to join forces with Atom yet again to offer you a cool $5 discount on a movie ticket of your choice, as well as no ticket fees. It wouldn't be a T-Mobile Tuesday without some free chow too, and this time around, you'll be able to get a complimentary large 1-topping pizza with a $5 game purchase at Chuck E. Cheese in addition to an already customary free item of choice from Taco Bell.

Speaking of customary deals, frequent travellers will also be happy to see both the up to 40 percent discount for Booking.com hotels and $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas offer make yet another comeback.

