Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
These were supposed to include both Boost and Virgin Mobile's customer portfolios, but it appears that the latter operator will no longer exist by the time the merger is completed (or rejected by US District Judge Victor Marrero). That's because Sprint is very quietly discontinuing its Virgin Mobile USA service, as reported by a number of Redditors and confirmed on the prepaid carrier's support webpages.
The move is far from shocking, and if anything, it's likely to make it easier for Dish to absorb and unite Sprint's different prepaid divisions. No customers will be abandoned, of course, with Sprint instead planning to transfer everyone to Boost Mobile "beginning in February." A "comparable or better" Boost service plan will be offered in "most instances" at absolutely no extra cost, and you'll naturally be allowed to retain your existing phone number.
Basically, the only important change is that PayPal is not supported on Boost Mobile, so you'll need to choose a different payment method if you currently use that for your Virgin Mobile service.
Founded all the way back in 2001 as a joint venture between Sprint and the Richard Branson-owned Virgin Group, Virgin Mobile USA became the sole property of Sprint in 2009. But in recent years, Sprint focused primarily on Boost Mobile in the prepaid landscape, experimenting with an iPhone-only sales model for Virgin that failed miserably before gradually reducing its retail presence and marketing budget.
According to GlobalData, Virgin Mobile-supported phones disappeared from Best Buy and Walmart stores in August and October 2019 respectively, foreshadowing the altogether disappearance of the prepaid brand this month.
