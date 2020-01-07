T-Mobile Sprint Wireless service

Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 07, 2020, 5:21 AM
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
Sprint has been in the news a lot over the last few months, as its very survival seems to hinge on whether or not America's third-largest wireless service provider will ultimately be allowed to absorb the industry's current number four.

If and when the $26.5 billion merger will be finalized, Dish Network has to step in and take Sprint's place as a nationwide competitor for the "New T-Mobile", pursuant to the conditions imposed by the Federal Communications Commission to greenlight the mega deal. In order to hit the ground running as a mobile network operator, Dish will be purchasing $3.6 billion worth of vital 800 MHz spectrum, as well as $1.4 billion worth of prepaid businesses from Sprint.

These were supposed to include both Boost and Virgin Mobile's customer portfolios, but it appears that the latter operator will no longer exist by the time the merger is completed (or rejected by US District Judge Victor Marrero). That's because Sprint is very quietly discontinuing its Virgin Mobile USA service, as reported by a number of Redditors and confirmed on the prepaid carrier's support webpages.

The move is far from shocking, and if anything, it's likely to make it easier for Dish to absorb and unite Sprint's different prepaid divisions. No customers will be abandoned, of course, with Sprint instead planning to transfer everyone to Boost Mobile "beginning in February." A "comparable or better" Boost service plan will be offered in "most instances" at absolutely no extra cost, and you'll naturally be allowed to retain your existing phone number. 

Basically, the only important change is that PayPal is not supported on Boost Mobile, so you'll need to choose a different payment method if you currently use that for your Virgin Mobile service. 

Founded all the way back in 2001 as a joint venture between Sprint and the Richard Branson-owned Virgin Group, Virgin Mobile USA became the sole property of Sprint in 2009. But in recent years, Sprint focused primarily on Boost Mobile in the prepaid landscape, experimenting with an iPhone-only sales model for Virgin that failed miserably before gradually reducing its retail presence and marketing budget.

According to GlobalData, Virgin Mobile-supported phones disappeared from Best Buy and Walmart stores in August and October 2019 respectively, foreshadowing the altogether disappearance of the prepaid brand this month.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
smartphone-manufacturers-bring-new-file-transfer-system
Three of the biggest smartphone manufacturers unite to bring an AirDrop alternative to Android

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless