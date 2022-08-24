 T-Mobile will join forces with Elon Musk's SpaceX to 'increase connectivity' this week - PhoneArena
T-Mobile will join forces with Elon Musk's SpaceX to 'increase connectivity' this week

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile will join forces with Elon Musk's SpaceX to 'increase connectivity' this week
Unlike Apple or Samsung, T-Mobile has a habit of confirming press events at the last minute, whether we're talking somewhat technical 5G network-related announcements or big consumer-facing "Internet Freedom" campaigns.

With that recent history in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that we're only finding out today about CEO Mike Sievert's next major public appearance scheduled for tomorrow, August 25. What's definitely surprising is that Sievert will be joined by SpaceX "Chief Engineer Elon" for a "public update" hosted by the spacecraft manufacturer and satellite communications corporation at its Texas-located "Starbase."


We're not entirely sure when this happened, but much like fellow mega-celebrities Adele, Beyoncé, Bono, or Madonna, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now going (at least occasionally) by just one name.

"Elon" will most likely take center stage starting at 7 pm Central Time on Thursday to "announce plans to increase connectivity" in collaboration with T-Mobile. Because that sounds way too vague for us to even try to guess exactly what might be in the pipeline here, we'll just tell you that both Musk and T-Mobile seem hyped for the "special" and "big" things coming.

Of course, it doesn't take a rocket scientist (like Elon Musk) to anticipate this unexpected partnership has something to do with Magenta's rapidly expanding 5G Home Internet service and the groundbreaking Starlink satellite internet network. If the two can be combined... somehow, T-Mo's traditional broadband rivals might be in a world of trouble, even if only from a marketing perspective.

