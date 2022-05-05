T-Mobile brings 'Internet Freedom' to consumers and businesses in big new 'Un-carrier' move





After "un-carriering" the wireless industry during John Legere's... eventful and decidedly fruitful reign, Magenta is essentially taking some of its most successful plays used to outstrip AT&T and threaten Verizon's supremacy and looking to apply them in another huge market with notoriously low customer satisfaction rates.





This marks the beginning of a new era for America's early mobile 5G leader in terms of both speed and availability , as those indisputable advantages seem to have made T-Mo comfortable enough to dedicate an entire "Un-carrier" event to its fledgling Home Internet service.

Break free from your ISP's shackles... and save big in the process









Obviously, those are not Comcast or Charter-rivaling numbers, which is why Magenta is looking to step up its broadband customer-snatching game in the exact same ways it lured millions of mobile users away from AT&T and Verizon.









First and foremost, you don't have to worry about early termination fees any longer if you choose to ditch your existing ISP (internet service provider) in favor of T-Mobile , as the "Un-carrier" will cover everything... up to $500.





Meanwhile, if you're unsure T-Mo's Home Internet service is truly all it's cracked up to be, you can take it for a 15-day Test Drive before you sign anything, and if you're not happy with it, you're free to return the operator's gateway device and you won't have to pay a dime.





Speaking of payments, the competition-undercutting $50 monthly rate can now be "locked" for good with all taxes and fees included, which means that's how much you're going to cough up period for as long as you'll retain your T-Mobile Home Internet service.





just , which T-Mobile essentially vows never to do. Even better, you can reduce that to a measly $30 a month (locked and loaded) if you have a wireless Magenta Max plan with at least two lines of service. The timing of this discount and especially the Price Lock introduction couldn't be more inspired, as AT&T literally increased some of its wireless and broadband prices , which T-Mobile essentially vows never to do.

But wait, there's more





More money to be saved, that is, and yes, cool perks and freebies to score week after week. That's right, the popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program is officially expanding to Home Internet customers who are not also subscribed to Magenta's wireless services, although you will need both to claim some of the best deals.





For instance, T-Mo will shave $50 off any streaming device on the market right now (Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV included) next Tuesday, May 10, as long as you have Home Internet and a voice plan of any type. On top of that, Magenta Max subscribers with Home Internet on their accounts as well will be able to get a full year of YouTube TV access at half price, saving almost $400 on that promotion alone.









Last but not necessarily least, T-Mobile also has your back if you're the owner of a small business, offering 5G fixed wireless at incredibly competitive prices "anywhere within its wireless footprint."





If you can get a 5G signal on your phone, which is practically the case across the nation right now, Magenta can connect your business to the internet in exchange for as little as $50 a month, more than meeting the needs of "most small and remote offices" in areas where unlimited broadband is not yet a thing.





Overall, "Big Internet" may not seem like it has a lot to worry about just yet in terms of having its supremacy threatened by the ambitious newcomer with the deep pockets and winning mindset, but that's probably what AT&T was also thinking a few years back.



