OnePlus 7 Pro getting Android 10 update at T-Mobile

T-Mobile, the only US carrier to sell the OnePlus 7 Pro , is now rolling out the long-awaited Android 10 update. It's been more than three months since OnePlus released the update for this specific smartphone, but we don't think T-Mobile is at fault here for delaying the roll-out.OnePlus had to put the deployment of Android 10 for the unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro on hold after discovering major issues with the update. Since T-Mobile tests these important updates before making them available to the public, we believe there should be no issues with this one.Although T-Mobile hasn't yet made it official, it looks like many Reddit users who own the OnePlus 7 Pro have already received the Android 10 update. The screenshot proving Android 10 is now rolling out to T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro units confirms the update weighs in at 2GB.The official changelog also mentions the update contains the November security patch and “improved system stability and general bug fixes.” Keep in mind that the roll-out should take several days, so be patient if you haven't yet received the update.Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6T is getting its own update too , although it's not the one we've been expecting. Instead of delivering Android 10 to the OnePlus 6T , the Chinese company is now rolling out the November security patch.