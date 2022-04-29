T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with super-mysterious tagline





Much bigger, most likely, based on Magenta's use of the "Un-carrier" label. Inaugurated all the way back in 2013, the buzzy marketing program has been widely recognized as a major revitalizer for a once-apathetic mobile network operator that managed to surpass both Sprint and AT&T in terms of subscriber figures in the space of just five years or so.





Of course, with Sprint now dead and buried and T-Mo's sights very much set on eclipsing Verizon as well... sooner or later, it's pretty hard for the "Un-carrier" to keep the maverick jig going. But that's precisely what makes us intrigued, perhaps even more intrigued than usual, for the May 4 event scheduled to be livestreamed on the official T-Mobile website starting at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern.













While T-Mo has held plenty of smaller events and unveiled quite a few killer deals and offers in recent months , its previous "Un-carrier" announcements took place all the way back in early April 2021 under the catchy "#5GforAll" slogan.





Following a "Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" program that hooked up customers with, well, gratis 5G handsets under extremely favorable conditions, as well as the official launch of the T-Mobile Home Internet network that quickly took the entire nation by storm, there's apparently something in the pipeline that "doesn't need a set-up."





Unfortunately, we truly have no idea what T-Mo might be hiding under that decidedly cryptic tagline, which, you guessed it, makes us even more intrigued for May 4. By the way, knowing Magenta, there's a very slim chance that date was chosen at random, and a very good chance (we think) of seeing something unveiled (among others) with some sort of a Star Wars connection. May the fourth be with every T-Mobile subscriber excited about this event while you count the days and hours left until next Wednesday morning!



