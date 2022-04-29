 T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with super-mysterious tagline - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with super-mysterious tagline

T-Mobile Wireless service
Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with super-mysterious tagline
Just 48 hours after releasing yet another record-breaking quarterly financial report "fueled" by its thoroughly documented "5G network leadership" and a little over a week on the heels of flaunting the latest achievements of its disruptive Home Internet service, T-Mobile is today teasing a presumably bigger impending announcement.

Much bigger, most likely, based on Magenta's use of the "Un-carrier" label. Inaugurated all the way back in 2013, the buzzy marketing program has been widely recognized as a major revitalizer for a once-apathetic mobile network operator that managed to surpass both Sprint and AT&T in terms of subscriber figures in the space of just five years or so.

Of course, with Sprint now dead and buried and T-Mo's sights very much set on eclipsing Verizon as well... sooner or later, it's pretty hard for the "Un-carrier" to keep the maverick jig going. But that's precisely what makes us intrigued, perhaps even more intrigued than usual, for the May 4 event scheduled to be livestreamed on the official T-Mobile website starting at 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern.


Especially after AT&T's latest string of ultra-aggressive plans, add-ons, and promotions, as well as Verizon's successful C-band 5G rollout to "more than 100 million people", it seems safe to expect some spectacular new "Un-carrier" moves from the nation's early 5G speed and availability champion.

While T-Mo has held plenty of smaller events and unveiled quite a few killer deals and offers in recent months, its previous "Un-carrier" announcements took place all the way back in early April 2021 under the catchy "#5GforAll" slogan.

Following a "Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" program that hooked up customers with, well, gratis 5G handsets under extremely favorable conditions, as well as the official launch of the T-Mobile Home Internet network that quickly took the entire nation by storm, there's apparently something in the pipeline that "doesn't need a set-up." 

Unfortunately, we truly have no idea what T-Mo might be hiding under that decidedly cryptic tagline, which, you guessed it, makes us even more intrigued for May 4. By the way, knowing Magenta, there's a very slim chance that date was chosen at random, and a very good chance (we think) of seeing something unveiled (among others) with some sort of a Star Wars connection. May the fourth be with every T-Mobile subscriber excited about this event while you count the days and hours left until next Wednesday morning!

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless