T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
While waiting for that seemingly unbeatable free iPhone 16 deal to arrive after Apple's latest handsets are actually announced next week, T-Mobile customers may want to take advantage of a less "glamorous" promotion expected to kick off at some point today.
This isn't going to save you $800 or $1000 on one of the best phones money can buy in 2024, but your Home Internet discount will add up to a pretty hefty sum in the long run. That's because the service normally priced at $60 a month will go down to a measly $30 a month without you having to meet a lot of special requirements or jump through many hoops.
Based on the internal documents obtained by the always resourceful and almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report, all you need to get a new line of Home Internet service at a whopping 50 percent discount is an existing Home Internet or voice line on a T-Mobile postpaid account (any kind of postpaid account).
That makes this special offer about as straightforward, convenient, and lucrative as these types of deals come, and if everything goes according to plan, you should be able to effortlessly get your monster discount both online and offline in a matter of hours.
There don't seem to be any exclusions or key conditions you need to consider here before claiming the deal, although if you prefer a Home Internet Plus plan with a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point also included in addition to a 5G Wi-Fi Gateway, you'll have to settle for slashing $20 off the $70 regular monthly cost of that particular option.
Last but not necessarily least, T-Mobile's Home Internet Backup plan drops from an already ultra-low monthly price of $20 to an even lower $10 as part of this hot new wave of late summer/early fall offers. Not bad for this time of year, eh?
