T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo

T-Mobile will be offering the iPhone 16 Pro will be paid off with 24 monthly bill credits according to the leak.

Part of the promo was written in English and it said, "New & existing customers get ** iPhone NPI ON US.** Via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device on our Go5G Next plan. If this is a legit albeit accidentally released promo in the works, it would indicate thatwill be offering the iPhone 16 Pro to subscribers who are signed up with the carrier's Go5G Next plan and trade in an eligible device. Thewill be paid off with 24 monthly bill credits according to the leak.





We should point out that the abbreviation NPI could mean New Product Introduction and will obviously be filled in later with the number 16 and the word Pro.











Under last year's iPhone 15 Pro on Us plan on T-Mobile , subscribers to Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans got up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro with an eligible trade which was just about the starting price of the device. This year, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be hiked to $1,099 which would force T-Mobile to hike the top trade-in value to $1,100 if the carrier wants to promote the deal as iPhone 16 Pro On Us.







The iPhone 16 Pro will be the recipient of a few nice upgrades this year including a larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches). Also expected to be coming to the phone this year is the Tetraprism periscope lens for the rear telephoto camera which delivers 5x optical zoom, and a new 48MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera. Throw in the new A18 Pro application processor and getting the iPhone 16 Pro on T-Mobile sounds like a good deal.



