Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile iOS Apple
An ad for T-Mobile says "Are You with Us?" with the iconic "T" logo in white on a magenta background.
A T-Mobile subscriber discovered a strange-looking promo in the T-Life app Tuesday morning. Even though the promo showed an image of the iPhone 15 Pro, the copy included placeholder text that said, for example, "Pre-order begins September XX at Xam PT." T-Mobile also used some iconic placeholder text that reads, "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectueur." 

Keep in mind that if the promo was for the iPhone 15 Pro and not the upcoming model

Part of the promo was written in English and it said, "New & existing customers get ** iPhone NPI ON US.** Via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device on our Go5G Next plan. If this is a legit albeit accidentally released promo in the works, it would indicate that T-Mobile will be offering the iPhone 16 Pro to subscribers who are signed up with the carrier's Go5G Next plan and trade in an eligible device. The iPhone 16 Pro will be paid off with 24 monthly bill credits according to the leak.

We should point out that the abbreviation NPI could mean New Product Introduction and will obviously be filled in later with the number 16 and the word Pro.

T-Mobile apparently sent out by mistake to its T-Life app a copy of an ad in development for its iPhone 16 On Us promo. | Image credit-@sticksndrones - T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile apparently sent out by mistake to its T-Life app a copy of an ad in development for its iPhone 16 On Us promo. | Image credit-@sticksndrones

Under last year's iPhone 15 Pro on Us plan on T-Mobile, subscribers to Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans got up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro with an eligible trade which was just about the starting price of the device. This year, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be hiked to $1,099 which would force T-Mobile to hike the top trade-in value to $1,100 if the carrier wants to promote the deal as iPhone 16 Pro On Us.

The iPhone 16 Pro will be the recipient of a few nice upgrades this year including a larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches). Also expected to be coming to the phone this year is the Tetraprism periscope lens for the rear telephoto camera which delivers 5x optical zoom, and a new 48MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera. Throw in the new A18 Pro application processor and getting the iPhone 16 Pro on T-Mobile sounds like a good deal.

Recommended Stories
Of course, all we've seen at the moment is what is claimed to be an accidentally released ad in development that doesn't even show the iPhone 16 Pro yet. We should know more for sure on September 9th after Apple's Glowtime event which will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Don't forget to visit PhoneArena before, during, and after the event.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
The World Health Organization can't find link between mobile phone use and brain cancer
Elon Musk launches beta version of X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs
Elon Musk launches beta version of X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs
Smartphones expected to push global eCommerce to $11.4 trillion by 2029
Smartphones expected to push global eCommerce to $11.4 trillion by 2029
Probably the best OnePlus Pad 2 deal to date can save you as much as $200 with little to no effort
Probably the best OnePlus Pad 2 deal to date can save you as much as $200 with little to no effort
Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color
Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color
ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless