T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
A T-Mobile subscriber discovered a strange-looking promo in the T-Life app Tuesday morning. Even though the promo showed an image of the iPhone 15 Pro, the copy included placeholder text that said, for example, "Pre-order begins September XX at Xam PT." T-Mobile also used some iconic placeholder text that reads, "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectueur."
Keep in mind that if the promo was for the iPhone 15 Pro and not the upcoming model
Part of the promo was written in English and it said, "New & existing customers get ** iPhone NPI ON US.** Via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device on our Go5G Next plan. If this is a legit albeit accidentally released promo in the works, it would indicate that T-Mobile will be offering the iPhone 16 Pro to subscribers who are signed up with the carrier's Go5G Next plan and trade in an eligible device. The iPhone 16 Pro will be paid off with 24 monthly bill credits according to the leak.
We should point out that the abbreviation NPI could mean New Product Introduction and will obviously be filled in later with the number 16 and the word Pro.
T-Mobile apparently sent out by mistake to its T-Life app a copy of an ad in development for its iPhone 16 On Us promo. | Image credit-@sticksndrones
Under last year's iPhone 15 Pro on Us plan on T-Mobile, subscribers to Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and select Go5G Business plans got up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro with an eligible trade which was just about the starting price of the device. This year, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be hiked to $1,099 which would force T-Mobile to hike the top trade-in value to $1,100 if the carrier wants to promote the deal as iPhone 16 Pro On Us.
The iPhone 16 Pro will be the recipient of a few nice upgrades this year including a larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches). Also expected to be coming to the phone this year is the Tetraprism periscope lens for the rear telephoto camera which delivers 5x optical zoom, and a new 48MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera. Throw in the new A18 Pro application processor and getting the iPhone 16 Pro on T-Mobile sounds like a good deal.
Of course, all we've seen at the moment is what is claimed to be an accidentally released ad in development that doesn't even show the iPhone 16 Pro yet. We should know more for sure on September 9th after Apple's Glowtime event which will start at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Don't forget to visit PhoneArena before, during, and after the event.
