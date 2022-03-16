 T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
T-Mobile

T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure
T-Mobile appears to have started learning from its mistakes and competitors. Or maybe it's the requirements from the FCC. Whatever the reason, T-Mobile plans to introduce a Number Transfer PIN (NTP) system (via T-Mo Report).

An NTP system means that T-Mobile postpaid users who aren't in the Lifeline program and wish to transfer their number to another carrier will be required to provide the new service provider with a unique 6-digit numeric pin in order for the number transfer to be successful.

A postpaid T-Mobile customer who wants to transfer their number to another carrier will be able to request an NTP via their T-Mobile account on T-Mobile's official website or through the T-Mobile App. The NTP will only be valid for seven days after it’s generated. After these seven days, the system will require a new NTP.

There is no information on when T-Mobile plans to activate its new Number Transfer PIN system. On March 14th, T-Mobile informed its "industry partners" via an internal document of its decision to implement such a system, but it didn't specify when we could expect T-Mobile to enable it.

Although there is no word on when T-Mobile will enable its Number Transfer PIN system, offering an NTP is a step in the right direction for the company. Verizon and AT&T already use an NTP system, and such a system has the potential to stop unauthorized SIM swaps via a port out. When an NTP is required for a port out and you are the only one who can get it, the chances of someone making a successful SIM swap by transferring your number to another carrier are very slim.

T-Mobile may also be planning to introduce a Number Transfer PIN system to comply with the requirements of the FCC. The FCC requires customers to be able to confirm that they want to move their number to a different provider before continuing with the port out.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
Camera comparison: Xiaomi 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro
8 of the most overpriced Apple accessories you won't believe are selling at all
by Rado Minkov,  0
8 of the most overpriced Apple accessories you won't believe are selling at all
Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)
by Ugreen,  0
Charge all your devices with the Ugreen Nexode 100 W (promo code inside)
Apple's 5G iPhones crucially contributed to long-awaited mobile industry milestone
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's 5G iPhones crucially contributed to long-awaited mobile industry milestone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 display shipments begin in less than 2 weeks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 display shipments begin in less than 2 weeks
iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show thicker camera bump and thinner, symmetrical bezels
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show thicker camera bump and thinner, symmetrical bezels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless