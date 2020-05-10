T-Mobile LG Android Deals 5G

T-Mobile's already affordable LG V60 ThinQ 5G is even cheaper now with no strings attached

May 10, 2020
There are quite a few things to like about the 5G-enabled V60 ThinQ, but in a refreshing change of pace for LG, the company's newest flagship handset primarily stands out from today's high-end smartphone crowd with its excellent quality/price ratio.

Commercially released in the US less than two months ago, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse was slapped with a very reasonable $799.99 price tag on T-Mobile... by itself, fetching an extra hundred bucks when bundled with a productivity-enhancing and versatility-maximizing Dual Screen case. 

Even better (and crazier), AT&T dropped its $900 list price to... $0 right off the bat for those willing to open a new account or add a new line of service to an existing one on a 30-month installment agreement. Meanwhile, you probably won't be surprised to hear Verizon is not showing the same generosity as its arch-rival, although Big Red customers can also save quite a bit of dough... after jumping through a number of hoops.

If you don't like hoops and strings attached to your smartphone discounts, T-Mobile is the place to go right now to save $100. That's certainly not an earth-shattering markdown, but it's pretty hard to argue with the value provided by a $699.99 LG V60 ThinQ 5G in your choice of Classy White and Classy Blue hues. You can pay that in full or split it into 24 monthly installments of $29.17 a pop, but either way, you don't need to be a new Magenta subscriber or meet any other special requirements to take advantage of this cool deal.

Curiously enough, the Classy Blue LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen bundle is currently sold at $809.99 instead of an original price of $899.99, which represents a smaller discount than the one you can claim by purchasing the solo handset.

Said handset has a huge 5,000mAh battery going for it in addition to 5G connectivity and the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC, mind you, as well as a fairly generous 8 gigs of RAM, expandable storage, headphone jack, premium design (with a tiny notch), remarkable audio quality, competent cameras (no telephoto lens, though), and a P-OLED display that's not too bad... considering it doesn't come with 120Hz refresh rate support or even a 90Hz option.

At $699.99, it's either this bad boy or the OnePlus 8 for cash-strapped 5G speed addicts, and it's actually not easy to pick the better overall device between the two.

LG V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

$699 LG V60 ThinQ
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

