T-Mobile's already affordable LG V60 ThinQ 5G is even cheaper now with no strings attached





















If you don't like hoops and strings attached to your smartphone discounts, T-Mobile is the place to go right now to save $100. That's certainly not an earth-shattering markdown, but it's pretty hard to argue with the value provided by a $699.99 LG V60 ThinQ 5G in your choice of Classy White and Classy Blue hues. You can pay that in full or split it into 24 monthly installments of $29.17 a pop, but either way, you don't need to be a new Magenta subscriber or meet any other special requirements to take advantage of this cool deal.





Curiously enough, the Classy Blue LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen bundle is currently sold at $809.99 instead of an original price of $899.99, which represents a smaller discount than the one you can claim by purchasing the solo handset.





Said handset has a huge 5,000mAh battery going for it in addition to 5G connectivity and the aforementioned Snapdragon 865 SoC, mind you, as well as a fairly generous 8 gigs of RAM, expandable storage, headphone jack, premium design (with a tiny notch), remarkable audio quality, competent cameras (no telephoto lens, though), and a P-OLED display that's not too bad... considering it doesn't come with 120Hz refresh rate support or even a 90Hz option.





At $699.99, it's either this bad boy or the OnePlus 8 for cash-strapped 5G speed addicts, and it's actually not easy to pick the better overall device between the two.





Thanks for the tip, Shnibz!



