Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike

T-Mobile users are looking into switching to another carrier: Meanwhile, people are furious with the broken promises made by the Un-carrier, and manyusers are looking into switching to another carrier:

-Top-Ocelot-9758 on Reddit, March 2025







This customer is not the only one debating whether to switch, as many other Redditors in the Megathread are either considering switching or have already done so.







-Nicecrumb264 on Reddit, March 2025



-Interesting_Box_7460 on Reddit, March 2025



T-Mobile seems to have known exactly what response its latest move would get. That's how T-Mobile 's move.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile employees in stores are nervous about being eaten alive by angry customers and are just as upset as the other people.





It seems people are facing a few choices: go the legal route by filing complaints and possibly joining a class-action lawsuit, switch to another carrier for a better deal, or stay with T-Mobile and accept the $5 price hike. Of course, for those with multiple lines - some reporting 10 or more - this could mean at least a $50 increase, which is a significant hit in today's economy.

If you're on one of the older T-Mobile plans, you've probably received the dreaded message that set the internet on fire yesterday, March 13. The fact that the Un-carrier seems to have un-promised its 'price lock' pledge has done it for some people, and many are considering (or already acting on) taking legal measures.A growing Megathread on Reddit accumulates all the reactions from disappointed (and rightfully so) or frankly furiouscustomers affected by the price increase. At first glance, a $5 increase may not seem like a big deal to some people, but people with more than one line are in trouble, as the price increase is per line.And that's not all. There's a broken promise here, according to the majority of people who hopped on one of these plans because Magenta advertised the prices won't rise. And the frustrated users won't just stay and watch, some of them are taking action.One Reddit userreached out to a law firm and filed complaints with both the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).Another user @batatatron , who shares to have been on the Simple Choice Unlimited Promotion for over 10 years without a price increase, even shares a template for people to file a complaint.The user also shares an ongoing class action lawsuit againstalleging false advertising.Meanwhile, another user points out an interesting theory, referencing new trade-in promotions offered bystarting last month. They say that before, customers on these legacy plans would get $100-$300 trade-in discounts towards an iPhone 16 but then all of a sudden a $500 trade-in discount emerged for them. According to the user, people hopped in (well, it's a great discount) thinking that their current rate will remain the same...Of course, in response to this, a few other Redditors report to have filed complaints as well.