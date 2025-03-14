Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike
If you're on one of the older T-Mobile plans, you've probably received the dreaded message that set the internet on fire yesterday, March 13. The fact that the Un-carrier seems to have un-promised its 'price lock' pledge has done it for some people, and many are considering (or already acting on) taking legal measures.
And that's not all. There's a broken promise here, according to the majority of people who hopped on one of these plans because Magenta advertised the prices won't rise. And the frustrated users won't just stay and watch, some of them are taking action.
Another user @batatatron, who shares to have been on the Simple Choice Unlimited Promotion for over 10 years without a price increase, even shares a template for people to file a complaint.
The user also shares an ongoing class action lawsuit against T-Mobile alleging false advertising.
Meanwhile, another user points out an interesting theory, referencing new trade-in promotions offered by T-Mobile starting last month. They say that before, customers on these legacy plans would get $100-$300 trade-in discounts towards an iPhone 16 but then all of a sudden a $500 trade-in discount emerged for them. According to the user, people hopped in (well, it's a great discount) thinking that their current rate will remain the same...
Of course, in response to this, a few other Redditors report to have filed complaints as well.
A growing Megathread on Reddit accumulates all the reactions from disappointed (and rightfully so) or frankly furious T-Mobile customers affected by the price increase. At first glance, a $5 increase may not seem like a big deal to some people, but people with more than one line are in trouble, as the price increase is per line.
One Reddit user @Shell-Fire reached out to a law firm and filed complaints with both the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).
Meanwhile, people are furious with the broken promises made by the Un-carrier, and many T-Mobile users are looking into switching to another carrier:
Anyone who isn’t grandfathered into ridiculous discounts should switch to an mvno. They are extremely competitive these days with prices way below MNOsI pay $15/line for unlimited priority data and 15 gb hotspot. Between my 6 lines (2 were free on T-Mobile) I will save about $1200 a year
-Top-Ocelot-9758 on Reddit, March 2025
This customer is not the only one debating whether to switch, as many other Redditors in the Megathread are either considering switching or have already done so.
Customer since 2015, Magenta plan. Just cancelled and switched to visible by verizon. $25/mo so far so good. Didn’t even have to talk to anyone, did it all online.
-Nicecrumb264 on Reddit, March 2025
Customers will now be forced into 1 of 3 options.Pay off the entire balance of their phone in full, the full $800 and forfeit their trade-in credit. Most can not.Refuse to pay the additional MRC and get sent to collections.Try to uphold their end of the deal, pay the extra rate plan charges for 24 months. T-Mobile did not uphold their end of the deal. When these finance agreements were put in place, customers were under the impression that they would be paying whatever their current rates were. This was not the case.
-Interesting_Box_7460 on Reddit, March 2025
Meanwhile, T-Mobile seems to have known exactly what response its latest move would get. That's how we started suspecting something big was coming days ahead of the announcement of the price increase. In the meantime, T-Mobile employees in stores are nervous about being eaten alive by angry customers and are just as upset as the other people from T-Mobile's move.
It seems people are facing a few choices: go the legal route by filing complaints and possibly joining a class-action lawsuit, switch to another carrier for a better deal, or stay with T-Mobile and accept the $5 price hike. Of course, for those with multiple lines - some reporting 10 or more - this could mean at least a $50 increase, which is a significant hit in today's economy.
