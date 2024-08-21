iPhone 16 deals at T-Mobile: here’s what to expect
The new iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced in September, which is next month. Yep, that's right! We are just a few weeks away from Apple's new top-tier phones, so it's time to start prepping your bank account for a huge hit, as these fellas will likely be expensive.
Of course, we expect to see sweet deals and pre-order bonuses on the new iPhones, so chances are high that you'll be able to save big on Apple's latest and greatest.
Since T-Mobile is one of the carriers that usually offer excellent pre-order deals on the new iPhone lineup every year, we have a strong hunch it will do so this year as well. Therefore, if you're a T-Mobile customer or aren't afraid of getting your new iPhone 16 with a data plan, we suggest reading on, as this article will tell you what to expect in terms of iPhone 16 deals at T-Mobile.
Expected iPhone 16 deals at T-Mobile
You might be able to score a new iPhone 16 for free and save big on the iPhone 16 Pro Max if you decide to get one via T-Mobile. Last year, the carrier offered up to $1,000 off via 24 monthly bill credits on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, allowing bargain hunters to snatch a free iPhone.
Another great deal the carrier might bring back this year is the Buy One, Get One, up to $700 off promotion. Last year, iPhone 15 shoppers could score a discount of up to $700 in bill credits on a second iPhone if they added a new line. So, fingers crossed, T-Mobile will offer the same deal again, letting you buy not one but two iPhones at massive price cuts.
However, to become eligible, customers had to trade in a qualified device and opt for a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. T-Mobile offered the same up to $1,000 off via 24 monthly bill credits deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, too, but due to the phone's hefty price tag, deal hunters couldn't get one for free.
So, when Apple announces its new premium phones, be sure to hop over to T-Mobile, as there will likely be some great offers. That being said, our team of elite deal hunters will list all the top iPhone 16 pre-order sales in one single space when the phones come out. So, don't forget to check out our iPhone 16 deals article as well.
