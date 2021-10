T-Mobile already stocking Google Pixel 6/Pro screen protectors

T-Mobile is thus unlikely to put much stock in the fact that his Pixel 6 screen protector stocking on the store shelves has leaked for the world to see, too. The units below are of its own affordable GoTo accessories brand, and include a tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 6, while the 6 Pro gets the royalty roll-on screen protector treatment.





Not only were the Pixel 6 phones pre-announced by Google long time ago but they also leaked profusely in renders, specification sheets, camera or video samples, and even assembly guides. Heck, the new Pixels are even chillaxing in Google's flagship stores for the world to see before the grande official Pixel 6 unveiling event next week.