Google's CEO teases Pixel 6 and its 'deep technological investments'

Given that for the first time Google will be employing a modern camera set on the Pixel 6 Pro - primary 50MP sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom - we can't help but wonder about Whitechapel's image processing prowess.





After all, Google is doing photo quality wonders with its current Pixels armed with just a 12MP camera, off-the-shelf processor, and its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we can imagine what the picture quality will be with modern sensors and dedicated processors.





As a reminder,the Pixel 6 Pro specs are expected to list a 6.7" 120hz Quad HD curved screen, a 5000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint reader, and mmWave 5G modem despite the custom processor, while its smaller Pixel 6 sibling will come with a 6.4" FHD+ screen and a smaller battery.





In any case, both phones sound might promising, and Google's CEO teaser only serves to pique our interest further. Here's his full earnings call transcript quote:









Google's CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned during his prepared remarks for investors that, nudge, wink, the "hardware" that Google is going to announce in the fall, is going to "showcase” Android 12 for real, as well as Google's "deep technology investments."