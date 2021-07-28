Google's CEO teases Pixel 6 and its 'deep technological investments'









Given that for the first time Google will be employing a modern camera set on the Pixel 6 Pro - primary 50MP sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom - we can't help but wonder about Whitechapel's image processing prowess.





After all, Google is doing photo quality wonders with its current Pixels armed with just a 12MP camera, off-the-shelf processor, and its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we can imagine what the picture quality will be with modern sensors and dedicated processors.





As a reminder,the Pixel 6 Pro specs are expected to list a 6.7" 120hz Quad HD curved screen, a 5000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint reader, and mmWave 5G modem despite the custom processor, while its smaller Pixel 6 sibling will come with a 6.4" FHD+ screen and a smaller battery.





In any case, both phones sound might promising, and Google's CEO teaser only serves to pique our interest further. Here's his full earnings call transcript quote:







