Google's CEO teases Pixel 6 and its 'deep technological investments'0
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned during his prepared remarks for investors that, nudge, wink, the "hardware" that Google is going to announce in the fall, is going to "showcase” Android 12 for real, as well as Google's "deep technology investments."
Now, what could those investments be, you ask? Why, Google's first homebrew mobile processor dubbed Whitechapel that is reportedly making a cameo precisely on the Pixel 6 series.
After all, Google is doing photo quality wonders with its current Pixels armed with just a 12MP camera, off-the-shelf processor, and its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, so we can imagine what the picture quality will be with modern sensors and dedicated processors.
Given that for the first time Google will be employing a modern camera set on the Pixel 6 Pro - primary 50MP sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom - we can't help but wonder about Whitechapel's image processing prowess.
As a reminder,the Pixel 6 Pro specs are expected to list a 6.7" 120hz Quad HD curved screen, a 5000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint reader, and mmWave 5G modem despite the custom processor, while its smaller Pixel 6 sibling will come with a 6.4" FHD+ screen and a smaller battery.
In any case, both phones sound might promising, and Google's CEO teaser only serves to pique our interest further. Here's his full earnings call transcript quote:
Turning to Android. We previewed Android 12 at Google I/O. The latest version will include new ways to personalize devices and significantly improved speed and power efficiency. We have built new privacy protections directly into the OS, such as the new Privacy Dashboard, to help people keep information safe and private.
Android 12 will, of course, be central to Google's phone [ph] devices. I'm very excited by our fall lineup, which will showcase Android 12 and some of the deep technology investments that are helping us push boundaries.
Pixel remains at the heart of that long-term strategy and I’m proud of how the team continues to deliver the best of Google through our family of helpful devices, including Nest and Fitbit. You can see all of these devices at our first retail store in New York City and I'm looking forward to seeing some new ones there soon.