You may get a free Ooma Telo Air VoIP device if you are using T-Mobile's home internet

You may get a free Ooma Telo Air VoIP device if you are using T-Mobile's home internet0
An internal document was shared by T-Mo Report with more details about the offer. To get your Ooma Telo Air VoIP device for free, you will need to redeem a unique claim code from promotions.t-mobile.com/Ooma. After you claim the code, you will see a promotion link to complete the order for your free Ooma device.
The Ooma Telo Air can connect to your home internet via Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet. It uses VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), enabling you to use the internet to make calls. With this technology, Ooma is replacing your landline, and with Ooma, any corded or cordless home phone will work.
The Ooma Telo Air VoIP has an online portal with a call log and the ability to customize your service. With Ooma Telo Air, you can use Amazon's Alexa and have a free voicemail. With Ooma, you can block calls, and you can even use your smartphone to make calls with your home number by using the Ooma Home Phone app.
Visit Ooma's official website for more information on the Ooma Telo Air VoIP device.