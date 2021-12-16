Notification Center

You may get a free Ooma Telo Air VoIP device if you are using T-Mobile's home internet

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
T-Mobile has a running offer that is only available if you are currently using its home internet service. T-Mobile may give you an Ooma Telo Air VoIP device. The listed price for the Ooma Telo Air VoIP is $129.99, but if you are using T-Mobile's home internet, you can get it for free. The Ooma Telo Air VoIP can replace your landline phone, and you will only need to pay $9.99 a month for Ooma's Premier subscription plan.

Although you will receive the Ooma Telo Air VoIP for free, you will be required to return the device if you terminate Ooma's subscription within 18 months of activation. Otherwise, you will pay a $299.99 Non-Returned Device Fee.

An internal document was shared by T-Mo Report with more details about the offer. To get your Ooma Telo Air VoIP device for free, you will need to redeem a unique claim code from promotions.t-mobile.com/Ooma. After you claim the code, you will see a promotion link to complete the order for your free Ooma device.

When you receive your free Ooma Telo Air, you'll need to visit http://www.ooma.com/activate/ to activate the device and subscribe to the Ooma Premier Home Phone service.

The Ooma Telo Air can connect to your home internet via Wi-Fi or wired Ethernet. It uses VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), enabling you to use the internet to make calls. With this technology, Ooma is replacing your landline, and with Ooma, any corded or cordless home phone will work.

The Ooma Telo Air VoIP has an online portal with a call log and the ability to customize your service. With Ooma Telo Air, you can use Amazon's Alexa and have a free voicemail. With Ooma, you can block calls, and you can even use your smartphone to make calls with your home number by using the Ooma Home Phone app.

Visit Ooma's official website for more information on the Ooma Telo Air VoIP device.

