T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.









Consumers taking advantage of this deal will receive 30 monthly bill credits that cover the cost of the phone, the AirPods, and the Apple TV+ subscription.



Pick up the iPhone 13 Pro with this T-Mobile deal





The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion display. Powering the handset is the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset with 15 billion transistors, built by TSMC. On the back, you'll find a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera.







A 12MP FaceTime camera is in front and the 3095mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on longer than last year's iPhone 12 Pro was able to run between charges. Storage options start at 128GB and move up to 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The model included in the deal comes with 128GB of storage.





The second-generation AirPods support the "Hey Siri" hot word so that Apple's digital helper can be at your beck and call. With one charge the AirPods themselves deliver up to 5 hours of listening time. If you need more power in a pinch, an additional 15 minutes of charging will give you up to three hours of listening time, and with the multiple charges available from the charging case, you can get more than 24 hours of battery life.





Apple TV+ is a streaming service that will show you original programs developed by Apple such as The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston. Also popular is Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis.

