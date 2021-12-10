Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
T-Mobile iOS Apple Apps Deals Wearables 5G

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more
T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.

And the nation's second-largest carrier is also bringing back one of its most popular deals of this season: iPhone 13 Pro + AirPods + Apple TV+ for free. With this deal, new and existing T-Mobile customers will receive an iPhone 13 Pro, a pair of second-generation AirPods, and a year of Apple TV+ for free on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX with an eligible trade-in.

Consumers taking advantage of this deal will receive 30 monthly bill credits that cover the cost of the phone, the AirPods, and the Apple TV+ subscription.

Pick up the iPhone 13 Pro with this T-Mobile deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Free with Magenda Max and trade-in

$999 99
Buy at T-Mobile

The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion display. Powering the handset is the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset with 15 billion transistors, built by TSMC. On the back, you'll find a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera.

A 12MP FaceTime camera is in front and the 3095mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on longer than last year's iPhone 12 Pro was able to run between charges. Storage options start at 128GB and move up to 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The model included in the deal comes with 128GB of storage.
 
The second-generation AirPods support the "Hey Siri" hot word so that Apple's digital helper can be at your beck and call. With one charge the AirPods themselves deliver up to 5 hours of listening time. If you need more power in a pinch, an additional 15 minutes of charging will give you up to three hours of listening time, and with the multiple charges available from the charging case, you can get more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service that will show you original programs developed by Apple such as The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston. Also popular is Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$984 Special Visible $1000 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

AT&T to raise DirecTV prices for all subscribers starting early 2022
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AT&T to raise DirecTV prices for all subscribers starting early 2022
Based on official Apple patents, these renders show us what the Apple Car might look like
by Alan Friedman,  4
Based on official Apple patents, these renders show us what the Apple Car might look like
Apple repeatedly rejected Xbox games from the App Store
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple repeatedly rejected Xbox games from the App Store
OnePlus pumps the brakes on OnePlus 9 Android 12 update
by Anam Hamid,  0
OnePlus pumps the brakes on OnePlus 9 Android 12 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be as expensive as previously expected
by Anam Hamid,  7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may not be as expensive as previously expected
The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The Motorola Edge (2021) is on sale right now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless