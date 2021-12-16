T-Mobile preps BOGO and '3rd line free' plan deals for Military, First Responder, and 55+ subscribers





Leaked internal documents show that the Un-carrier is prepared to offer no less than BOGO deal on extra lines added to existing 55+, First Responder, and Military plan prices. The promos include a "Third line free," as well as "Buy 1 Voice Line, Get 1 Free" offer, depending on the lines those accounts already subscribe to.





If you are the sole subscriber, you are getting the "Third line free deal," while the BOGO plan offering goes to those with two or more lines. Unfortunately, only those who signed on a plan before September 17 will be able to participate, as there is a 3-month-in-good-standing requirement to take advantage of T-Mobile's BOGO plan deal.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up