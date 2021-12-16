Notification Center

T-Mobile

T-Mobile preps BOGO and '3rd line free' plan deals for Military, First Responder, and 55+ subscribers

Daniel Petrov
By
0
T-Mobile preps BOGO and '3rd line free' plan deals for Military, First Responder, and 55+ subscriber
T-Mobile will be shaking up its exclusive offerings to people on Military, First Responder, or Senior 55+ plans this Friday, it seems, as a Reddit leak subsequently confirmed by the T-Mo Report have found out.

Leaked internal documents show that the Un-carrier is prepared to offer no less than BOGO deal on extra lines added to existing 55+, First Responder, and Military plan prices. The promos include a "Third line free," as well as "Buy 1 Voice Line, Get 1 Free" offer, depending on the lines those accounts already subscribe to. 

If you are the sole subscriber, you are getting the "Third line free deal," while the BOGO plan offering goes to those with two or more lines. Unfortunately, only those who signed on a plan before September 17 will be able to participate, as there is a 3-month-in-good-standing requirement to take advantage of T-Mobile's BOGO plan deal.


