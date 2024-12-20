Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile's bid for being first in nationwide satellite-to-cell texting slips away to One NZ

T-Mobile
A person stands on a snowy mountain peak. The Starlink logo and the one.nz logo are displayed at the bottom.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite-to-cell texting service is now available across New Zealand, thanks to One NZ, a local telecommunications provider. This marks the first time Starlink has powered a nationwide satellite messaging service.

Starlink has also teamed up with partners in countries like Canada, Australia, Japan, Peru, Switzerland, and Chile, while it's collaborating with T-Mobile in the US. T-Mobile has been hyping up the launch and even kicked off a beta test, but it seems One NZ has managed to beat them to the punch.

So, what's in it for people living in New Zealand? Well, the country has plenty of rural spots where mobile towers are few and far between, meaning weak or even nonexistent signals. This new service levels the playing field for those not living in major cities.

But of course, there are some drawbacks. Starlink texting is noticeably slower than your usual messaging methods. During the initial rollout, One NZ says most texts should be sent and received within about three minutes but warns that it could stretch to "10 minutes or longer." Because of this, they still recommend carrying a personal locator beacon if you're heading to remote areas.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – One NZ

Plus, the service currently supports just four smartphone models:

But don't worry; this list will likely expand in the coming year. Plus, the company plans to add voice calling and data to the mix eventually.

If you're already a One NZ customer with a paid monthly plan, the satellite service comes at no extra cost. But as for new sign-ups or those on other plans, One NZ hasn't said yet whether you'll have to shell out more for satellite-to-cell access.

Starlink's satellite texting service was first tested with T-Mobile users in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton back in October. After receiving FCC approval in November, T-Mobile is now also getting ready to roll out the service for its customers in a US beta program set to launch early next year.

As more countries get on board with this satellite texting service, it could change the game for communication, especially for those in rural or remote areas with spotty or no cellular coverage. The same goes for outdoor enthusiasts – hikers, campers, and adventurers – who can use satellite texting to share their location, send updates, or even call for help if things go south.

Sure, it won't happen overnight – since there's still a limited range of devices that support satellite connections – but the number of options is bound to grow soon.
