With Milton bearing down on Florida, T-Mobile's satellite service gets another temporary approval

T-Mobile have already started to deliver emergency alerts to all phones on all carriers in the affected areas of the country. Just a few days ago, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the FCC issued a temporary license allowing T-Mobile and its satellite partner Starlink to operate their Direct-to-Cell satellite service for basic text messages. Starlink andhave already started to deliver emergency alerts to all phones on all carriers in the affected areas of the country.





With the storm damaging the communication infrastructure in the Southeastern U.S., the FCC approved the satellite service temporarily to give those who were in the path of the storm a way to communicate via their cellular phones by using satellites to send text messages. The service was originally scheduled to begin operating by the end of this year.







Now, with Hurricane Milton about to unleash category 4 winds that are currently measured at 155 mph on Tampa and other cities on the west coast of Florida, the FCC has also approved emergency special temporary authority for coverage in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.









If you live in an area affected by Hurricane Helene or are about to get hit by Hurricane Milton, and you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you will notice on your phone's status bar that you have one to two bars of service. In the area where you normally see the "T-Mobile" name indicating that you are connected to the carrier's network, you will see "T-Mobile SpaceX" instead.





SpaceX says that it is trying to get these text messages delivered on a "best-efforts" basis. If a text does not go through at first, you should manually retry sending them. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, also points out that while the service does work best outdoors, it will work occasionally inside near a window. All of the texts are free and during these emergencies, communicating in this manner might be the only way to find out how your loved ones are doing.



In Florida, this writer was once without power for over one week in the middle of October 2005 after Hurricane Wilma blew through the area. While this was before the modern touchscreen smartphone era that started in 2007 with the release of the OG iPhone, many of us owned cell phones that were useless with the wireless infrastructure down. Having a satellite service for texts would have eliminated the feeling that we were cut off from the rest of the world.