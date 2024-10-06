Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

FCC allows T-Mobile and SpaceX to launch satellite service in Helene-hit areas

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
SpaceX Starlink T-Mobile Helene
When Hurricane Helene destroyed communication infrastructure in Southeastern US states, millions found themselves cut off from the world. SpaceX stepped in to provide Starlink satellite systems in the hardest hit areas to restore internet connectivity and now the relief efforts have intensified with the FCC granting the company and its partner T-Mobile a temporary license to launch their direct-to-cell service.

Initially slated to go live by the end of the year, the direct-to-cell service can bring coverage to areas with no signal towers using Starlink satellites and T-Mobile's PCS G Block spectrum. The rollout has seemingly been delayed due to a disagreement between Starlink, the FCC, and T-Mobile's rivals over SpaceX's request for a waiver on the out-of-band power flux-density (PFD) limit.



So while commercial deployment may have been pushed back, SpaceX and T-Mobile have been granted emergency special temporary authority by the FCC to launch the service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

SpaceX says that the satellites have started sending emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. The company is also testing basic texting capabilities for handsets on T-Mobile's network in North Carolina, with SMS now working on test devices.



Since the direct-to-cell constellation is not fully operational, there might be some gaps in service, which is understandable and better than having no signals at all.

The SpaceX team has been deploying the Starlink satellite internet system in states ravaged by the hurricane and the company has also offered 30 days of free internet connectivity to affected areas.

Satellite-based communication has proven to be life-saving during a time when many residents are without power, internet, and cellular signals. Connectivity is needed to help remain in touch with loved ones, contact the police or fire department, or solicit medical help.

While Starlink internet requires small terminals for establishing connection with low-orbit satellites, the direct-to-cell service for which SpaceX has teamed up with T-Mobile does not need any special equipment and will work on most modern smartphones.

iOS owners with an iPhone 14 or later model are using the built-in satellite feature for which Apple partnered with Globalstar to stay connected during the communications blackout.

SpaceX has proven once again that it's far ahead of rivals when it comes to launching a service that can be the difference between life and death during catastrophes and the temporary launch of the direct-to-cell service is only going to make its case stronger.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Latest leak shows component layout of the AP that will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Latest leak shows component layout of the AP that will power the Galaxy S25 Ultra
It's incredibly easy to get Apple's previous-gen iPad Air at an unbeatable price... if you hurry
It's incredibly easy to get Apple's previous-gen iPad Air at an unbeatable price... if you hurry
Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch
Target is selling the big Apple Watch Series 9 at incredibly low prices with a (very small) catch
Google begins rollout of Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock on Androids
Google begins rollout of Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock on Androids
Apple insider reveals no plans for Apple Smart Ring
Apple insider reveals no plans for Apple Smart Ring
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless