FCC allows T-Mobile and SpaceX to launch satellite service in Helene-hit areas
Up Next:
When Hurricane Helene destroyed communication infrastructure in Southeastern US states, millions found themselves cut off from the world. SpaceX stepped in to provide Starlink satellite systems in the hardest hit areas to restore internet connectivity and now the relief efforts have intensified with the FCC granting the company and its partner T-Mobile a temporary license to launch their direct-to-cell service.
So while commercial deployment may have been pushed back, SpaceX and T-Mobile have been granted emergency special temporary authority by the FCC to launch the service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.
SpaceX says that the satellites have started sending emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. The company is also testing basic texting capabilities for handsets on T-Mobile's network in North Carolina, with SMS now working on test devices.
Since the direct-to-cell constellation is not fully operational, there might be some gaps in service, which is understandable and better than having no signals at all.
The SpaceX team has been deploying the Starlink satellite internet system in states ravaged by the hurricane and the company has also offered 30 days of free internet connectivity to affected areas.
While Starlink internet requires small terminals for establishing connection with low-orbit satellites, the direct-to-cell service for which SpaceX has teamed up with T-Mobile does not need any special equipment and will work on most modern smartphones.
iOS owners with an iPhone 14 or later model are using the built-in satellite feature for which Apple partnered with Globalstar to stay connected during the communications blackout.
SpaceX has proven once again that it's far ahead of rivals when it comes to launching a service that can be the difference between life and death during catastrophes and the temporary launch of the direct-to-cell service is only going to make its case stronger.
Initially slated to go live by the end of the year, the direct-to-cell service can bring coverage to areas with no signal towers using Starlink satellites and T-Mobile's PCS G Block spectrum. The rollout has seemingly been delayed due to a disagreement between Starlink, the FCC, and T-Mobile's rivals over SpaceX's request for a waiver on the out-of-band power flux-density (PFD) limit.
The FCC gives special emergency permission to SpaceX and T-Mobile to launch the direct-to-cell-service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene. | Image Credit - SpaceX
So while commercial deployment may have been pushed back, SpaceX and T-Mobile have been granted emergency special temporary authority by the FCC to launch the service in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.
SpaceX says that the satellites have started sending emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. The company is also testing basic texting capabilities for handsets on T-Mobile's network in North Carolina, with SMS now working on test devices.
The direct-to-cell service will allow T-Mobile users to send and receive text messages. | Image Credit - Ben Longmier
Since the direct-to-cell constellation is not fully operational, there might be some gaps in service, which is understandable and better than having no signals at all.
The SpaceX team has been deploying the Starlink satellite internet system in states ravaged by the hurricane and the company has also offered 30 days of free internet connectivity to affected areas.
Satellite-based communication has proven to be life-saving during a time when many residents are without power, internet, and cellular signals. Connectivity is needed to help remain in touch with loved ones, contact the police or fire department, or solicit medical help.
While Starlink internet requires small terminals for establishing connection with low-orbit satellites, the direct-to-cell service for which SpaceX has teamed up with T-Mobile does not need any special equipment and will work on most modern smartphones.
iOS owners with an iPhone 14 or later model are using the built-in satellite feature for which Apple partnered with Globalstar to stay connected during the communications blackout.
SpaceX has proven once again that it's far ahead of rivals when it comes to launching a service that can be the difference between life and death during catastrophes and the temporary launch of the direct-to-cell service is only going to make its case stronger.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: