Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)

The hot new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have officially closed their pre-order window, which means that Samsung's best early deals on probably the greatest phones money can buy right now are all gone. Or are they? Well, we've already told you about Amazon's extended gift card offers (minus free storage upgrades this time around), and now it's time to discuss something even more incredibly generous that T-Mobile is apparently preparing to roll out to some of its existing subscribers.

According to the always resourceful and almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report (who else?), a somewhat mysterious "targeted" deal is coming "on or around" February 2 to make life a whole lot easier for Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers on the nation-leading "Un-carrier."

Technically, the promotional campaign may have already been kicked off earlier today, although there's really no way to know if you're eligible for a monstrous discount of up to $1,300 until you receive a text message or email from T-Mo, which should happen "on or around February 2, 2024."

To be perfectly clear, that means not everyone will be able to trade in a select existing device in exchange for a free S24 Ultra, and unfortunately, we're not entirely certain who qualifies and how. 

Lucky "targeted" customers will need to have or switch to a costly Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan in order to keep their Galaxy S24 Ultra spending to an absolute minimum and purchase the super-flagship on a monthly installment plan.

Your savings of up to $1,300 will be applied to your account via a one-time trade-in credit and subsequent "recurring device credits", which means that you'll need to stay on T-Mobile for a couple of years to take full advantage of the sweet new deal.

While it's also unclear what kind of phones you'll have to ditch to get the maximum trade-in credit, The Mobile Report's inside sources suggest the offer will primarily "target" users of "older" Galaxy Note-series handsets from the Note 8 all through the Note 20 Ultra.

This $1,300 discount will improve on T-Mo's "standard" Galaxy S24 Ultra trade-in deal available for anyone and everyone, which can only slash a maximum of $1,000 off the regular price of Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding giant. That's still better than the $750 trade-in discount offered by the handset manufacturer itself... with fewer strings attached and special requirements.

