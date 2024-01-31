Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)

Galaxy S24

According to the always resourceful and almost always reliable folks over at The Mobile Report (who else?), a somewhat mysterious "targeted" deal is coming "on or around" February 2 to make life a whole lot easier for Galaxy S24 Ultra buyers on the nation-leading "Un-carrier."





Technically, the promotional campaign may have already been kicked off earlier today, although there's really no way to know if you're eligible for a monstrous discount of up to $1,300 until you receive a text message or email from T-Mo, which should happen "on or around February 2, 2024."





To be perfectly clear, that means not everyone will be able to trade in a select existing device in exchange for a free S24 Ultra, and unfortunately, we're not entirely certain who qualifies and how.





Lucky "targeted" customers will need to have or switch to a costly Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan in order to keep their Galaxy S24 Ultra spending to an absolute minimum and purchase the super-flagship on a monthly installment plan.





Your savings of up to $1,300 will be applied to your account via a one-time trade-in credit and subsequent "recurring device credits", which means that you'll need to stay on for a couple of years to take full advantage of the sweet new deal.





While it's also unclear what kind of phones you'll have to ditch to get the maximum trade-in credit, The Mobile Report's inside sources suggest the offer will primarily "target" users of "older" Galaxy Note-series handsets from the Note 8 all through the Note 20 Ultra.





This $1,300 discount will improve on T-Mo's "standard" Galaxy S24 Ultra trade-in deal available for anyone and everyone, which can only slash a maximum of $1,000 off the regular price of Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding giant. That's still better than the $750 trade-in discount offered by the handset manufacturer itself... with fewer strings attached and special requirements.