Mystery Un-carrier announcement draws near as possible T-Mobile CEO swan song

While no exact announcement date was shared, Team Magenta's skipper did confirm the mysterious event will take place by the end of 2020's first quarter. At worst, that means we're seven weeks or so away from what we expect to be advertised as the second phase of the New T-Mobile development.









Of course, that's just a guess on our part, which means we're playing right into Legere's hands here. After all, there's a good reason why we're not being told much about the upcoming Un-carrier announcement, and in the own words of T-Mobile's CEO, that's to begin and keep the "speculation games" going for as long as possible leading up to the actual event. All Legere can reveal is that his "team of evil geniuses" is hard at work on "changing this industry for the better" yet again.





It remains to be seen if the verdict in that recently concluded trial filed by 14 state AGs and the attorney general for the District of Columbia will be announced before T-Mo's next Un-carrier move, and what can Magenta actually do to "change this industry for the better" if the legal uncertainty continues to linger on . Any guesses from our readers and devoted T-Mobile fans?





John Legere was appointed CEO of America's third-largest wireless service provider back when T-Mobile ranked well below Sprint in terms of subscribers, preparing to leave the ship as it sails steadily towards challenging the Verizon/AT&T duopoly.