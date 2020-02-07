Mystery Un-carrier announcement draws near as possible T-Mobile CEO swan song
Before passing the baton to current COO Mike Sievert at the end of April, Legere got the chance to unveil and fully detail yet another record-breaking financial report, and during said announcement for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as last year as a whole, the charismatic businessman also teased quite possibly the final "Un-carrier" move of his CEO tenure.
That's the name Magenta's network will adopt if the company's Sprint merger is ever green-lighted, but you may want to keep in mind T-Mo hasn't actually implemented any of the programs unveiled at the New T-Mobile 1.0 launch event back in November. Hence, there's a very good chance Legere will once again boast about one or several merger-dependent initiatives at a New T-Mobile 2.0 event this or the next month.
Of course, that's just a guess on our part, which means we're playing right into Legere's hands here. After all, there's a good reason why we're not being told much about the upcoming Un-carrier announcement, and in the own words of T-Mobile's CEO, that's to begin and keep the "speculation games" going for as long as possible leading up to the actual event. All Legere can reveal is that his "team of evil geniuses" is hard at work on "changing this industry for the better" yet again.
It remains to be seen if the verdict in that recently concluded trial filed by 14 state AGs and the attorney general for the District of Columbia will be announced before T-Mo's next Un-carrier move, and what can Magenta actually do to "change this industry for the better" if the legal uncertainty continues to linger on. Any guesses from our readers and devoted T-Mobile fans?
2 Comments
4. gomixof480
Posts: 9; Member since: 6 min ago
posted on 2 min ago 0
3. TadTrickle
Posts: 148; Member since: Apr 08, 2019
posted on 32 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):