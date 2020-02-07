Mystery Un-carrier announcement draws near as possible T-Mobile CEO swan song









While no exact announcement date was shared, Team Magenta's skipper did confirm the mysterious event will take place by the end of 2020's first quarter. At worst, that means we're seven weeks or so away from what we expect to be advertised as the second phase of the New T-Mobile development.









Of course, that's just a guess on our part, which means we're playing right into Legere's hands here. After all, there's a good reason why we're not being told much about the upcoming Un-carrier announcement, and in the own words of T-Mobile's CEO, that's to begin and keep the "speculation games" going for as long as possible leading up to the actual event. All Legere can reveal is that his "team of evil geniuses" is hard at work on "changing this industry for the better" yet again.









John Legere was appointed CEO of America's third-largest wireless service provider back when T-Mobile ranked well below Sprint in terms of subscribers, preparing to leave the ship as it sails steadily towards challenging the Verizon/AT&T duopoly.