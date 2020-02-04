T-Mobile and Sprint pause merger talks to boost their joint efforts against robocalls





The nation's third and fourth-largest wireless service providers, as well as the number one and two industry players, have already taken various steps on their own to curb the number-spoofing plague that's been spreading for so long, reaching unimaginable heights in recent years.









Starting now (or at least relatively soon), you can rest assured knowing that the number shown on your caller ID display is legit... as long as said call is conducted between Sprint and T-Mobile's networks. That's a small step forward for the STIR/SHAKEN technology that's supposed to be implemented across all major US carriers in the not-too-distant future.









There's also another detail to note before getting too excited about today's announcement. Unfortunately, T-Mobile's Caller Verified feature is still exclusively available on a small number of phones. Oh, well, at least said number has jumped from 17 a few months ago to 23, with "more coming soon." On the not so bright side of things, Magenta is not very keen to actually share a list of these 23 handsets.





Caller Verified functionality was first launched on Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 , so if you own that model or other fairly recent high-end smartphones, you should be able to see a sign next to a confirmed number on your screen for non-spoofed calls between T-Mobile and Sprint after installing the "latest software update."



