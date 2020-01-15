Closing arguments bring us one step closer to decision on T-Mobile-Sprint merger
In a federal courtroom in Manhattan, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero is hearing closing arguments today in the case that could determine whether T-Mobile finally gets to merge with Sprint. 13 state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C. seek to have the merger blocked. The plaintiffs are concerned that the merger, by reducing the number of major wireless providers in the states by 25%, will lead to higher prices for consumers.
The Attorney General of New York State says that Dish is not a "suitable replacement" for Sprint
To get approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, a regulatory agency that has quashed mergers involving T-Mobile in the past, Sprint agreed to a $5 billion deal with Dish Network that turns over its prepaid unit to the satellite television provider. This includes Boost Mobile, 9.3 million subscribers, 400 employees, 14MHz of 800MHz spectrum, and 7,500 retail locations. The deal also calls for Dish to sign an MVNO deal with T-Mobile allowing it to sell wireless service before it finishes building out its 5G network. All of this would take place following the closing of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.
But the states argue that Dish Network can't be counted on to replace Sprint as the nation's fourth-largest carrier. One reason is that Dish is considered a "spectrum hoarder." In 2017, Dish purchased a ton of low-band 600MHz spectrum but has been sitting on this valuable asset ever since. New York State Attorney General Letitia James spoke to the press this morning outside of the courthouse and stated that "Dish would not be a suitable replacement for Sprint and the merger would mean higher prices and reduced quality of service for millions of people across the country."
Judge Marrero is expected to make his ruling next month. Whichever side loses will probably seek an appeal. Meanwhile, the Justice Department's deal with Sprint is the subject of a Tunney Act review by Judge Timothy Kelly that has been extended until the middle of next month. The Tunney Act of 1974 forces a court to decide independently that a remedy agreed to by the DOJ is in the public interest. With the review extended into the middle of February, the big question is which judge will issue his ruling first. The Tunney Act review was expected to be completed in November. Judge Kelly is accepting friend-of-the-court briefs no longer than 20 pages in length. Such briefs are submitted by third-parties with an interest in the outcome of a case.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Keep checking in.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):