Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 20, 2019, 11:25 AM
Ever wish that someone would hand you a free Apple iPhone for absolutely no reason at all? Well, as they say in the Big Apple, fuggetaboutit. Unless you're lucky enough to win a contest, no one is going to hand you a free iPhone. And the odds of winning are usually astronomical. However, T-Mobile announced today that beginning on Magenta Friday, November 22nd, those who add a new voice line and trade in a qualified iPhone will receive a free 64GB iPhone 11 or iPhone XR. Both new and existing customers can take advantage of the deal (current customers can get up to four free iPhone 11 units) and the only thing that will need to be paid immediately is the sales tax. As far as the trade is concerned, keep in mind that 2017 and 2018 iPhone models receive maximum credit. T-Mobile will issue 24 monthly bill credits to cover the cost of the free phone(s).

If the OLED iPhones are more your style, instead of a free iPhone 11, you can opt to receive $700 off of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The $700 will be disseminated as 24 monthly bill credits. And with the T-Mobile Essentials plan, unlimited talk, text, and data can cost you just $120 per month for a family of four. That works out to $30 per month per line. An individual line with Essentials is $60 per month, two lines cost $90 per month ($45 per month per line) and three lines come to $105 per month ($35 per month per line).

And the deals don't stop there. With a trade-in and a new voice line, new and existing T-Mobile customers can grab a free Apple iPhone 8 or $450 off the iPhone 8 Plus. Buy an Apple Watch Series 3 or 5 timepiece and get $200 off of a second watch of equal or lesser value. New customers must activate both watches on T-Mobile and existing customers must activate one new smartwatch line.

Let's turn to Android, shall we? With a trade, T-Mobile will slice as much as $300 off the price of the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL or the OnePlus 7T. And you can take a whopping $279 off of the Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth Speaker. That 58% discount takes the price down to $199.99.


Remember, Magenta Friday begins in just two days.
