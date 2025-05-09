Long-time T-Mobile users are finding out their loyalty doesn't always pay
Think you qualify for a free line? T-Mobile's fine print could say otherwise.
T-Mobile is once again handing out free lines to select customers, but just like in the past, not everyone is walking away happy. This new deal is aimed at long-time subscribers – specifically those who've been with the carrier for at least five years and meet some specific conditions.
But here's the thing: these free line promos almost always stir up confusion and frustration. Remember when just recently T-Mobile gave out free lines to make up for its last round of price hikes – and some folks found out the hard way those lines weren't really free? Yeah, that.
But that is just scratching the surface. Apparently, there are even more exclusions. If you are on a promotional plan, segmented or single-line plans, Essentials Saver or anything similar – you are out.
Still, I've got a feeling we are going to start hearing more complaints once the bills start rolling in. T-Mobile says it can take up to two billing cycles for the credits to show up and if you cancel a line or switch plans, those credits stop. So don't be surprised if you see a charge up front. Not ideal, but it should get fixed later (probably the next month).
However, if you didn't get a direct invite – like a text, email or a pop-up in the T-Life app – and had to call in to request the free line yourself, tread carefully. For example, not long ago, one user said they confirmed with two different reps that they qualified for a free line, but when the bill showed up, the line wasn't free. After a third call, they were suddenly told they never qualified in the first place.
So yeah – definitely double-check everything and maybe even get it in writing.
Right now, things seem to be going smoother. However, already, some users are finding themselves left out, even after being loyal to T-Mobile for years. Turns out, the fine print on this deal runs deeper than expected. At first glance, here's what we thought the requirements were:
- You've had your account for 5+ years
- You don't already have more than one free line
- You have to bring your own device – no financing
- You haven't canceled a voice line in the last 90 days
- You can't be using an Insider Discount, Works Perk, or Hometown Discount
And the offer doesn't stack with many other promos, device offers or T-Mobile's Price Lock. Also, adding this free line will strip certain perks from that line, including Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, Experience More and Experience Beyond features.
Checked this morning, T-Force said they don't see it on my account. Magenta 55+ plan (which I know are typically not included, but the prior post mentioned discounted plans not being mentioned as disqualified).
– FitTerminator, Reddit, May 2025
As you can see, this user's discounted plan wasn't eligible for the promotion, despite being with the Un-carrier for years. And they are not alone – others have shared similar experiences.
Nope, never qualified for any free lines since the start of being on this plan 9 years ago. And I've checked every. Single. Time.
– FitTerminator, Reddit, May 2025
So, if you are on a discounted plan like Magenta 55+ or a military plan, you are pretty much out of luck when it comes to scoring a free line.
I have 2 paid lines and 1 free. Been with T-Mobile for over 10 years. I called and was told I'm not eligible. Their targeted accounts sucks for most of us.
– avg510, Reddit, May 2025
That said, of course, not everyone is upset. Many folks are getting the free line without a hitch and putting it to good use. After all, T-Mobile's users have always been good at using these free lines to make their plans a bit more customizable.
