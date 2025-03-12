Exclusive: T-Mobile employees sense a new price hike incoming (as early as tomorrow)

T-Mobile





While nothing is etched in stone at the moment, multiple inside sources are telling me that the "widespread sentiment" among T-Mo employees is that a new price hike will be announced as soon as tomorrow, March 13. A big Magenta announcement happening this week was already alluded to in a Reddit post that's been mysteriously deleted a few hours after its publication late last night.





That strongly suggests nothing good will come out of this secretive announcement, which is where a source with T-Mobile 's leadership comes in.

Should you brace yourself for a price hike?





According to the T-Mobile insider who reached out to us on the condition of anonymity, there's about a 70 percent chance that a price increase will be confirmed tomorrow and come into effect at some point next month. Probably. After all, CEO Mike Sievert himself hinted a little while back that something like this could happen sooner or later. What you may not have realized is just how imminent the move would be following that statement.

This prediction is based on private discussions with several employees, almost all of whom share the feeling that they're being prepared to deal with a massive wave of customer complaints starting Thursday, March 13. The feeling that a new price hike is in the cards is actually nothing new, but the incentives and overtime pay offered across multiple departments this week suggest a storm is brewing essentially as we speak.









Our source's suspicions were initially raised last year, when they were made privy to a number of internal training documents that mentioned the same date - April 2025. Apparently, the "Un-carrier" is only obligated under the terms of its 2020 merger agreement to "honor certain legacy Sprint plans" until next month, and if history is any indication, that almost surely means those plans will have their monthly rates increased... in April.





Unfortunately, we can't publicly reveal these documents for fear of outing our source (and the source's sources), so you'll just have to trust us when we tell you that they look legit.



The good news in all of this is that you may be able to escape T-Mobile's next price hike if you were not a Sprint subscriber first. Meanwhile, if you asked to be migrated from your Sprint plan to a similar T-Mobile option after the merger or the migration process was done automatically through the Magenta Complete program, you should probably start saving up.

Can tomorrow's announcement be about something else?





Yes, there is definitely still a chance that T-Mobile will not announce a price increase for anyone... just yet. But the timing of these incentives offered to customer care employees simply fits that April 2025 cutoff date for Magenta Complete plans too nicely for it all to be a coincidence.









One possibility bandied about by an employee is that T-Mo could pair the price hike news with an announcement of a "Starlink plan" of some sort, which would obviously increase the volume of customer care calls even further while potentially reducing the online negativity and bitterness surrounding the operator's latest profit-hungry change.





With Starlink access already set to be included in the top-of-the-line Go5G Next plan for free and cost $15 a month on "any other plan", it's unclear how such a move would work, but until we hear directly from T-Mobile , we should probably keep all options on the table and rule nothing out (negative or positive).