T-Mobile starts selling the Apple Watch SE, Series 6, and new iPad a little early









Of course, while you can already order the upgraded tablet and smartwatches on Magenta's official website, you still need to give the mobile network operator a bit more time to actually kick off deliveries and add physical inventory to its brick and mortar stores across the country.





Obviously, that's set to happen Friday, September 18, but depending on the product and model you're looking to purchase, you might have to keep playing the waiting game for a few extra days or even a week or two. Most Apple Watch SE variants, for instance, are listed as ready to ship no earlier than September 24, with one particularly in-demand flavor (with a silver 44mm case and white sport band) needing as much as three weeks to reach the doorsteps of T-Mobile customers eager to get their online order in as soon as possible.













Meanwhile, there are a few Apple Watch Series 6 versions you simply cannot have just yet, being "out of stock" already on T-Mo's website. On the bright side, all six different iPad (8th gen) configurations can be shipped between September 18 and 21 if you order them right now, which seems to suggest Apple 's new smartwatches are more popular than the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch tablet, at least for the time being.





That might be because T-Mobile is offering an interesting Apple Watch SE and Series 6 launch deal, allowing anyone to shave $200 off the list price of a second iOS-only smartwatch of equal or lesser value via 24 monthly bill credits. The promotion covers everything from the two newbies to last year's Apple Watch Series 5 , as well as the older Series 4 and Series 3 generations.













Special discounts notwithstanding, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are available at the exact same prices from their manufacturer and all authorized third-party retailers and carriers, T-Mobile included. That means you're looking at spending at least $500 and $330 respectively for these bad boys with built-in cellular connectivity.





The same goes for the Apple A12 Bionic-powered new iPad , which costs $460 in a 4G LTE-enabled variant with 32 gigs of storage space and $560 if you want to upgrade your local digital hoarding room to 128GB while retaining your slate's cellular capabilities.



