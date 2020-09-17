Best Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) cases and covers
Apple Smart Cover for iPad (8th generation)
Nothing beats the time-tested design of Apple's own Smart Cover. As expected, the new Smart Cover isn't distinguishable from the one for iPad 7. It's the same minimalist, magnetic cover that can conveniently turn into a stand for your iPad, making watching videos or participating in video calls entirely hands-free for you. This cover is easy to remove, as it clips onto the iPad via magnets, and it also automatically wakes up your iPad or puts it to sleep when you open and close it.
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (8th generation)
Similarly to the Smart Cover, this one conveniently attaches to the iPad via magnets and can prop it up. But, you also get a soft full-size keyboard, turning your iPad into a super compact and lightweight computer, perfect for school work and other scenarios that involve a lot of typing.
And for the moments when you don't need a keyboard, you can still use it as a stand and screen cover, or you can easily detach it from your iPad in an instant. The Smart Keyboard's slimness and ease of use cannot be overstated, and is unrivaled on this iPad.
This clear and lightweight case made out of hard plastic and silicone protects your iPad's back and sides from drops and scratches. It can also be attached to your iPad alongside the Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover we previously listed, adding its extra protection to the mix without being in the way.
This case also sports a convenient holder for an Apple Pencil, and has notably been tested to MIL-STD (Military Standard) for drop protection from up to 4 feet.
Now we're talking! If you're willing to sacrifice your iPad's thin and light form factor for a great kickstand, backlit keyboard, trackpad, plus even an Apple Pencil holder in one package – this is truly the best case out there for your iPad 8. You can even snap off the keyboard part and simply use the kickstand and case, as they are separate from it.
Of course, this case is only for those who need all of those additions. For anyone else, it wouldn't make much sense, because it does add a significant bulk, and it's not exactly cheap either. This is a keyboard and trackpad case for the iPad power user, the student, or the enthusiast who wants the iPad 8 to be their computer replacement.
You may also find interesting:
OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad (8th generation)
This clear and lightweight case made out of hard plastic and silicone protects your iPad's back and sides from drops and scratches. It can also be attached to your iPad alongside the Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover we previously listed, adding its extra protection to the mix without being in the way.
This case also sports a convenient holder for an Apple Pencil, and has notably been tested to MIL-STD (Military Standard) for drop protection from up to 4 feet.
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (8th generation)
Now we're talking! If you're willing to sacrifice your iPad's thin and light form factor for a great kickstand, backlit keyboard, trackpad, plus even an Apple Pencil holder in one package – this is truly the best case out there for your iPad 8. You can even snap off the keyboard part and simply use the kickstand and case, as they are separate from it.
Of course, this case is only for those who need all of those additions. For anyone else, it wouldn't make much sense, because it does add a significant bulk, and it's not exactly cheap either. This is a keyboard and trackpad case for the iPad power user, the student, or the enthusiast who wants the iPad 8 to be their computer replacement.
You may also find interesting:
- Best note-taking apps for iPad and Apple Pencil
- This is what iPadOS needs before the iPad can truly replace a computer