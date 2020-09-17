Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Best Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) cases and covers

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 17, 2020, 7:00 AM
Although the new 2020 iPad (8th generation) has only been upgraded on the inside, and therefore should be entirely compatible with all iPad 7 cases, there are some great brand new ones made specifically for it. So, if you're on the hunt for the best case out there, for your specific needs, you're in the right place! Let's take a look at the best new cases available for the 2020 iPad 8th generation, from both Apple and third parties.

Apple Smart Cover for iPad (8th generation)



Nothing beats the time-tested design of Apple's own Smart Cover. As expected, the new Smart Cover isn't distinguishable from the one for iPad 7. It's the same minimalist, magnetic cover that can conveniently turn into a stand for your iPad, making watching videos or participating in video calls entirely hands-free for you. This cover is easy to remove, as it clips onto the iPad via magnets, and it also automatically wakes up your iPad or puts it to sleep when you open and close it.

One thing to keep in mind is that this cover does not provide any protection to the iPad's back, so if you're after ultimate scratch or drop protection, keep scrolling. Otherwise, if you're after a simple, thin and lightweight, conveniently easy-to-attach and detach cover and stand – the Apple Smart Cover is your best bet. It also comes in a variety of fun colors in addition to the basic black and white, including Cyprus Green, Deep Navy, Pink Citrus and Cactus.

Apple Smart Cover for iPad (8th generation) - Constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front of your device

$49
Buy at Apple


Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (8th generation)



Similarly to the Smart Cover, this one conveniently attaches to the iPad via magnets and can prop it up. But, you also get a soft full-size keyboard, turning your iPad into a super compact and lightweight computer, perfect for school work and other scenarios that involve a lot of typing.

And for the moments when you don't need a keyboard, you can still use it as a stand and screen cover, or you can easily detach it from your iPad in an instant. The Smart Keyboard's slimness and ease of use cannot be overstated, and is unrivaled on this iPad.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (8th generation) - A full-size keyboard that’s fully portable, and it connects to iPad with the Smart Connector

$159
Buy at Apple


OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad (8th generation)



This clear and lightweight case made out of hard plastic and silicone protects your iPad's back and sides from drops and scratches. It can also be attached to your iPad alongside the Smart Keyboard and Smart Cover we previously listed, adding its extra protection to the mix without being in the way.

This case also sports a convenient holder for an Apple Pencil, and has notably been tested to MIL-STD (Military Standard) for drop protection from up to 4 feet.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for iPad (8th generation) - Lightweight and clear, the OtterBox Symmetry Series case superbly safeguards your iPad

$69 95
Buy at Apple


Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (8th generation)



Now we're talking! If you're willing to sacrifice your iPad's thin and light form factor for a great kickstand, backlit keyboard, trackpad, plus even an Apple Pencil holder in one package – this is truly the best case out there for your iPad 8. You can even snap off the keyboard part and simply use the kickstand and case, as they are separate from it.

Of course, this case is only for those who need all of those additions. For anyone else, it wouldn't make much sense, because it does add a significant bulk, and it's not exactly cheap either. This is a keyboard and trackpad case for the iPad power user, the student, or the enthusiast who wants the iPad 8 to be their computer replacement.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad (8th generation) - Combines a precision trackpad with a full-size backlit keyboard

$149 95
Buy at Apple


