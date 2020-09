Best Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) cases and covers

Apple Smart Cover for iPad (8th generation)

Although the new 2020 iPad (8th generation) has only been upgraded on the inside, and therefore should be entirely compatible with all iPad 7 cases, there are some great brand new ones made specifically for it. So, if you're on the hunt for the best case out there, for your specific needs, you're in the right place! Let's take a look at the best new cases available for the 2020 iPad 8th generation, from both Apple and third parties.Nothing beats the time-tested design of Apple's own Smart Cover. As expected, the new Smart Cover isn't distinguishable from the one for iPad 7. It's the same minimalist, magnetic cover that can conveniently turn into a stand for your iPad, making watching videos or participating in video calls entirely hands-free for you. This cover is easy to remove, as it clips onto the iPad via magnets, and it also automatically wakes up your iPad or puts it to sleep when you open and close it.One thing to keep in mind is that this cover does not provide any protection to the iPad's back, so if you're after ultimate scratch or drop protection, keep scrolling. Otherwise, if you're after a simple, thin and lightweight, conveniently easy-to-attach and detach cover and stand – the Apple Smart Cover is your best bet. It also comes in a variety of fun colors in addition to the basic black and white, including Cyprus Green, Deep Navy, Pink Citrus and Cactus.Similarly to the Smart Cover, this one conveniently attaches to the iPad via magnets and can prop it up. But, you also get a soft full-size keyboard, turning your iPad into a super compact and lightweight computer, perfect for school work and other scenarios that involve a lot of typing.