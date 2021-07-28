Apple TV+ signs off on For All Mankind Season 4

For All Mankind has been one of Apple TV+'s more popular TV shows since its debut in 2019. The show is currently on its second season, which aired its final episode back in April. Fans who are already looking forward to Season 3 next year may be excited to find out that Apple has officially signed on to begin working on a consequent fourth season.









There is no release date set even for Season 3 yet, although we know it's bound to begin streaming around the middle of 2022—it began shooting in February 2021 and is still being filmed, with production aiming to wrap up by the end of the year. This sets the Season 4 launch certainly no earlier than 2023.





This TV series takes an exciting leap into the hypothetical scenario of what would have happened if the global race to the moon had never ended, as well as if the Soviet Union had actually beat the United States to the first crewed moon landing. What if the two Cold War foes had continued competing head-to-head in a further bid to colonize the moon... and keep going?





The third upcoming season will have a different feel from the last, as some characters were killed off this year and the rest will have to have gotten older. Season 3 takes place in the future with older versions of Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson and Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison.





Nobody knows anything yet about Season 4 as it is still so far off in the future, but details are sure to drip in as time goes by and the script is developed. Each season takes place around ten years later than the previous, so Season 4 will be nearly 40 years in the future compared to the start of the series.





The first season of For All Mankind scored 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second received a still glowing 84% rating. It's certainly one of Apple 's best series to date, and we're looking forward to find out what the future holds for this exciting space story.