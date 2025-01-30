Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
World's first video call by satellite made by Vodafone with standard phones. What's up, T-Mobile, Starlink?

Wireless service
A man and a woman standing in front of a Vodafone-branded satellite dish.
– Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle and astronaut Tim Peake. | Image credit – Vodafone

While we're waiting for the T-Mobile Starlink partnership to kick off and bring along texting via satellites, other telcos are already making video calls from space.

Britain's Vodafone claims that it has successfully conducted "world’s first space video call". What's even more impressive is that they say it was made possible via regular 4G and 5G smartphones – and not special satellite handsets.

What this means is that users in areas without traditional mobile coverage – even in 2025 there are many such areas – to make video calls, browse their favorite social apps and websites, and send messages through satellites. That's some global digital connectivity for you.

Unlike traditional satellite services that need specialized gear like satellite phones or external terminals, this new tech breakthrough lets you use your regular smartphone without any hassle. It works just like your usual 4G or 5G networks, seamlessly switching between ground-based and satellite connections in the background.

The event marking this achievement took place at Vodafone's new space-to-land gateway, which manages signals from users' smartphones and relays them through Vodafone's partner, AST SpaceMobile, via their BlueBird satellites. Astronaut Tim Peake and Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle were present to highlight the significance of this innovation.

Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer played a key role in testing the technology by making the historic space-based video call from a remote mountainous area in Wales, a location that previously had no coverage.

Margherita Della Valle emphasized Vodafone's commitment to ensuring connectivity for everyone, regardless of location. She noted that the company's European 5G network is now complemented by cutting-edge satellite technology, which will bring mobile connectivity to areas previously without access.

Tim Peake, who has firsthand experience of communication challenges in isolated environments due to his time on the International Space Station, expressed his support for the initiative. He recognized the importance of staying connected with family and friends, even from remote locations.

Following further testing this spring, Vodafone plans to roll out the satellite service commercially across Europe later this year and into 2026.
