T-Mobile partners with Elon Musk's Starlink over dead spot coverage









Launching in beta at the end of the 2023 in select places around the US, the satellite-to-cellular connectivity service will cover dead spots that not only T-Mobile, but no other carrier has been able to blanket, such as areas in national parks with cell phone tower restrictions or other hard-to-reach places.





Don't expect 5G speeds, though, as the service will use your existing phone and you will only be able to text or at the most use chat apps from the dead spot area:









Still, that's better than no coverage, plus it uses the existing Stalink and T-Mobile infrastructure, so it seems like a win-win-win scenario for T-Mobile, SpaceX, and their customers. This apparently is just a pilot project for Elon Musk as the CEOs "shared their vision for expanding Coverage Above and Beyond globally, issuing an open invitation to the world’s carriers to collaborate for truly global connectivity ."





