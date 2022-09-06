T-Mobile's fastest-growing 5G network is... continuing to grow fast
As always (at least in the last few years or so), T-Mobile seems focused on a bunch of different things at the same time, each of which is designed to make life easier for its current and future subscribers in all sorts of ways, as well as gradually and continuously increase the total number of said subscribers.
After splashing the cash (yet again) to further improve its already towering wireless 5G availability and speeds while making operator switching a minutes-long and entirely digital affair, the "Un-carrier" is today turning its attention back to the 5G Home Internet network that's been generating so much buzz over the past year or so.
Expanded to 54 cities across four Southern states less than six months ago and an additional 81 new cities and towns in five other states just a few months later following a pretty limited initial public launch back in April 2021, the blazing fast and still surprisingly affordable broadband service is now ready to spread its wings some more.
This time around, we're looking at 64 cities and towns in six states across the Northeast where T-Mo is expanding its 5G Home Internet availability, bringing the number of homes (theoretically) covered in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania to a grand total of more than 9 million.
Oddly enough, T-Mobile is not ready to boost its overall nationwide availability claim of 40 million+ homes to the next level, although logic, common sense, and basic math all suggest the 50 million milestone must be near.
Until Magenta reaches that score, which is certainly impressive for the network's young age while not exactly looking high enough to disrupt the traditional broadband industry just yet, here's the latest lengthy list of new places where you might be able to get high-speed Home Internet service for a measly $50 a month with all taxes and fees included:
Connecticut
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
- New Haven-Milford
- Norwich-New London
- Torrington
Maryland
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
- California-Lexington Park
- Easton
- Hagerstown-Martinsburg
- Salisbury
Massachusetts
- Barnstable
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Springfield
- Vineyard Haven
- Worcester
New Jersey
- Atlantic City-Hammonton
- Ocean City
- Trenton-Princeton
- Vineland-Bridgeton
New York
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy
- Amsterdam
- Auburn
- Batavia
- Binghamton
- Buffalo-Cheektowaga
- Corning
- Cortland
- Elmira
- Glens Falls
- Hudson
- Ithaca
- Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
- Kingston
- Malone
- New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Ogdensburg-Massena
- Olean
- Oneonta
- Plattsburgh
- Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown
- Rochester
- Seneca Falls
- Syracuse
- Utica-Rome
- Watertown-Fort Drum
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
- Bloomsburg-Berwick
- Chambersburg-Waynesboro
- East Stroudsburg
- Erie
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lewisburg
- Lock Haven
- New Castle
- Oil City
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
- Pittsburgh
- Pottsville
- Reading
- Sayre
- Scranton-Wilkes-Barre
- Sunbury
- York-Hanover
