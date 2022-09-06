T-Mobile's fastest-growing 5G network is... continuing to grow fast













This time around, we're looking at 64 cities and towns in six states across the Northeast where T-Mo is expanding its 5G Home Internet availability, bringing the number of homes (theoretically) covered in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania to a grand total of more than 9 million.





Oddly enough, T-Mobile is not ready to boost its overall nationwide availability claim of 40 million+ homes to the next level, although logic, common sense, and basic math all suggest the 50 million milestone must be near.





Until Magenta reaches that score, which is certainly impressive for the network's young age while not exactly looking high enough to disrupt the traditional broadband industry just yet, here's the latest lengthy list of new places where you might be able to get high-speed Home Internet service for a measly $50 a month with all taxes and fees included:





Connecticut



Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown

New Haven-Milford

Norwich-New London

Torrington





Maryland



Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

California-Lexington Park

Easton

Hagerstown-Martinsburg

Salisbury

Massachusetts



Barnstable

Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Springfield

Vineyard Haven

Worcester





New Jersey



Atlantic City-Hammonton

Ocean City

Trenton-Princeton

Vineland-Bridgeton

New York



Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Amsterdam

Auburn

Batavia

Binghamton

Buffalo-Cheektowaga

Corning

Cortland

Elmira

Glens Falls

Hudson

Ithaca

Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia

Kingston

Malone

New York-Newark-Jersey City

Ogdensburg-Massena

Olean

Oneonta

Plattsburgh

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown

Rochester

Seneca Falls

Syracuse

Utica-Rome

Watertown-Fort Drum



Pennsylvania



Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton

Bloomsburg-Berwick

Chambersburg-Waynesboro

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lewisburg

Lock Haven

New Castle

Oil City

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Pittsburgh

Pottsville

Reading

Sayre

Scranton-Wilkes-Barre

Sunbury

York-Hanover

