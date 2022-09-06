 T-Mobile's fastest-growing 5G network is... continuing to grow fast - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

T-Mobile's fastest-growing 5G network is... continuing to grow fast

T-Mobile 5G
T-Mobile's fastest-growing 5G network is... continuing to grow fast
As always (at least in the last few years or so), T-Mobile seems focused on a bunch of different things at the same time, each of which is designed to make life easier for its current and future subscribers in all sorts of ways, as well as gradually and continuously increase the total number of said subscribers.

After splashing the cash (yet again) to further improve its already towering wireless 5G availability and speeds while making operator switching a minutes-long and entirely digital affair, the "Un-carrier" is today turning its attention back to the 5G Home Internet network that's been generating so much buzz over the past year or so.

Expanded to 54 cities across four Southern states less than six months ago and an additional 81 new cities and towns in five other states just a few months later following a pretty limited initial public launch back in April 2021, the blazing fast and still surprisingly affordable broadband service is now ready to spread its wings some more.

This time around, we're looking at 64 cities and towns in six states across the Northeast where T-Mo is expanding its 5G Home Internet availability, bringing the number of homes (theoretically) covered in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania to a grand total of more than 9 million. 

Oddly enough, T-Mobile is not ready to boost its overall nationwide availability claim of 40 million+ homes to the next level, although logic, common sense, and basic math all suggest the 50 million milestone must be near.

Until Magenta reaches that score, which is certainly impressive for the network's young age while not exactly looking high enough to disrupt the traditional broadband industry just yet, here's the latest lengthy list of new places where you might be able to get high-speed Home Internet service for a measly $50 a month with all taxes and fees included:

Connecticut

  • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
  • Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
  • New Haven-Milford
  • Norwich-New London
  • Torrington

Maryland

  • Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
  • California-Lexington Park
  • Easton
  • Hagerstown-Martinsburg
  • Salisbury

Massachusetts

  • Barnstable
  • Boston-Cambridge-Newton
  • Springfield
  • Vineyard Haven
  • Worcester

New Jersey

  • Atlantic City-Hammonton
  • Ocean City
  • Trenton-Princeton
  • Vineland-Bridgeton

New York

  • Albany-Schenectady-Troy
  • Amsterdam
  • Auburn
  • Batavia
  • Binghamton
  • Buffalo-Cheektowaga
  • Corning
  • Cortland
  • Elmira
  • Glens Falls
  • Hudson
  • Ithaca
  • Jamestown-Dunkirk-Fredonia
  • Kingston
  • Malone
  • New York-Newark-Jersey City
  • Ogdensburg-Massena
  • Olean
  • Oneonta
  • Plattsburgh
  • Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown
  • Rochester
  • Seneca Falls
  • Syracuse
  • Utica-Rome
  • Watertown-Fort Drum

Pennsylvania

  • Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton
  • Bloomsburg-Berwick
  • Chambersburg-Waynesboro
  • East Stroudsburg
  • Erie
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lewisburg
  • Lock Haven
  • New Castle
  • Oil City
  • Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottsville
  • Reading
  • Sayre
  • Scranton-Wilkes-Barre
  • Sunbury
  • York-Hanover

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best of IFA 2022: PhoneArena's picks
Best of IFA 2022: PhoneArena's picks
UK carrier Vodafone announces a new positioning system with centimeter-level accuracy
UK carrier Vodafone announces a new positioning system with centimeter-level accuracy
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?
Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo
Samsung is already spreading the Android 12L love to the slowly aging Galaxy Tab S7 duo
Best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are already available
Best iPhone 14 Plus cases that are already available

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Amazon has the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro beast on sale at a new all-time low price
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless