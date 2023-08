Switching from a small iPhone to iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best or worst mistake one can make?

Huawei P20 (5.8-inch display)

Huawei P30 Pro (6.5-inch display)

iPhone 8 (4.7-inch display)

Pixel 6 Pro (6.7-inch display)

iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch display)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

FYI: I’m trying to convince both you and myself here, so bear with me… It’s a process.





Switching from a small iPhone to the large iPhone 15 Pro Max will be easier this year (but still not for everyone)





Well, since no one asked, here's a quick (recent) history of the phones I’ve used in the past 4-5 years. This is actually part of a future story I’ll be putting out soon, where the somewhat illogical list will make more sense (I promise), but for the purposes of this one, you should pay attention to the screen sizes of the phones below…I know, I know… Looking at the display sizes alone, my smartphone history makes absolutely no sense but that’s the thing - there’s a lot more to a phone than its screen size, which is sort of the moral of today’s story, as you’ll find out if you keep reading.Interestingly enough, some of you might’ve noticed a pattern in this messy lineup of upgrades - we have a small display, then a large one, then a small one, then a large one (again), and another very small one with my current daily phone, the iPhone 13 mini . So, by that consistently inconsistent logic, it actually comes as no surprise that I’m now considering an upgrade to the huge (compared to the iPhone 13 mini) iPhone 15 Pro Max - as long as my boss is paying. Wink, Wink.In a nutshell, theshould be closer in size to thenow, especially when it comes to the width of the device, which should make it easier to use with one hand. Perhaps even more importantly, the gentle curves on the front and back of the chassis should make Apple’s biggest iPhone feel more manageable compared to the 14 Pro Max, while the new titanium frame is expected to make it lighter.I don’t know how many of you find themselves on this “go big phone or go home” crossroad, but this one’s for you - those trying to pick between a small, “normal”, and a large phone. Themight actually be the first big iPhone worth the sacrifice of ditching your super comfortable “normal size” phone.