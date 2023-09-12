How many days does it take an American to work in order to afford the iPhone 15 Pro?
5
According to international e-commerce platform Picodi, the average American will work 5.3 days in order to afford the $999 price tag of the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) which is the same price as last year's iPhone 14 Pro model. The U.S. price includes New York sales tax of 8.875%. The 5.3 man-days needed to buy the new iPhone 15 Pro is based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data that shows the average wage in the states is $61,900. The 5.3 man-days needed to buy the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro is fewer than the 5.7 man-days required to buy the iPhone 14 Pro last year.
The iPhone 15 Pro takes only 4.2 man-days to afford in Switzerland, which makes it the country requiring the least amount of work to buy the new handset followed by the U.S. The country that requires the most man-days to afford the iPhone 15 Pro is Turkey with 123.7 followed by the 79.5 man-days needed to buy the device in the Philippines.
Other countries of note include:
- Canada (7.7 man-days)
- Ireland (8.4)
- German (9.5)
- U.K. (9.9)
- South Korea (10.1)
- France (10.2)
- Japan (12.6)
- Spain (15,5)
- Italy (16.6)
- Taiwan (18.7)
- China (23.5)
- Vietnam (55.6)
- India (55.9)
Also interesting is that the trend in the U.S. shows that the number of days required in the U.S. to work to make up the cost of the iPhone model most similar to the iPhone 15 Pro has been shrinking. Starting with the iPhone XS in 2018, the number of man-days needed to purchase an iPhone in the States has been:
- 2018 – 8.4 days
- 2019 – 5.8 days
- 2020 – 6.1 days
- 2021 – 5.9 days
- 2022 – 5.7 days
- 2023 – 5.3 days
While Apple did keep prices the same for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, it did hike the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100 to $1,199. However, the base model of this phone now comes with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB so if you look at the price based on the amount of storage, Apple has kept the price for the iPhone 15 Pro Max exactly what it was last year for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Thinking about buying one of the new iPhone models? All we can suggest is that you get back to work.
Things that are NOT allowed: