How many days does it take an American to work in order to afford the iPhone 15 Pro?

iPhone 15 Pro is based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data that shows the average wage in the states is $61,900. The 5.3 man-days needed to buy the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro is fewer than the 5.7 man-days required to buy the iPhone 14 Pro last year. According to international e-commerce platform Picodi , the average American will work 5.3 days in order to afford the $999 price tag of the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) which is the same price as last year's iPhone 14 Pro model. The U.S. price includes New York sales tax of 8.875%. The 5.3 man-days needed to buy the newis based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data that shows the average wage in the states is $61,900. The 5.3 man-days needed to buy the 128GBis fewer than the 5.7 man-days required to buy thelast year.





The iPhone 15 Pro takes only 4.2 man-days to afford in Switzerland, which makes it the country requiring the least amount of work to buy the new handset followed by the U.S. The country that requires the most man-days to afford the iPhone 15 Pro is Turkey with 123.7 followed by the 79.5 man-days needed to buy the device in the Philippines.





Other countries of note include:



Canada (7.7 man-days)

Ireland (8.4)

German (9.5)

U.K. (9.9)

South Korea (10.1)

France (10.2)

Japan (12.6)

Spain (15,5)

Italy (16.6)

Taiwan (18.7)

China (23.5)

Vietnam (55.6)

India (55.9)

Also interesting is that the trend in the U.S. shows that the number of days required in the U.S. to work to make up the cost of the iPhone model most similar to the iPhone 15 Pro has been shrinking. Starting with the iPhone XS in 2018, the number of man-days needed to purchase an iPhone in the States has been:



