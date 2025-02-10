Once again, you can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for your next Windows tablet? The Surface Pro 11th Edition is the latest Microsoft slate to consider, provided you're OK with paying a premium price. For instance, the 16/512GB model with a Snapdragon X Plus chip and an included Surface Pro keyboard typically costs $1,349. But not today!
How so? Well, Best Buy gives you another promo on this bundle, discounting it by a tempting $350. That brings the tablet and keyboard down to $999.99. While it's still a steep asking price, the bargain is undeniably attractive, especially because we haven't seen similar bargains since last December.
With its 13-inch PixelSense display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and 2880 x 1920 resolution, the slate offers a great visual experience. It also has a design that's sleek enough to rival the Galaxy Tab S10 series. We should mention that there's no OLED here — this particular model features an LCD panel. That shouldn't be a deal breaker, of course, but it's worth pointing out.
Similarly to other high-end Microsoft tablets, this buddy offers impressive flexibility with its built-in kickstand. And, with the included keyboard, you also get to enjoy a full laptop-to-tablet experience, another welcome perk. Add to this a battery life of up to 14 hours, and you've got a real winner on your hands.
How so? Well, Best Buy gives you another promo on this bundle, discounting it by a tempting $350. That brings the tablet and keyboard down to $999.99. While it's still a steep asking price, the bargain is undeniably attractive, especially because we haven't seen similar bargains since last December.
Don't need the included keyboard? In that case, we'd suggest checking out Amazon's promo on the 16/512GB model with an LCD display. Over here, you can save 25% on the ~$1,200 tablet in its Dune variant. That brings it down to about $900, saving you $300.
With its 13-inch PixelSense display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and 2880 x 1920 resolution, the slate offers a great visual experience. It also has a design that's sleek enough to rival the Galaxy Tab S10 series. We should mention that there's no OLED here — this particular model features an LCD panel. That shouldn't be a deal breaker, of course, but it's worth pointing out.
The model is also quite capable on the performance front with its Snapdragon X Plus processor, providing plenty of potential for various tasks. Let's not forget about the Copilot+, which offers features like Live Captions and more. Moreover, there are two USB-C 4 ports, which support 4K monitors at 60Hz.
Similarly to other high-end Microsoft tablets, this buddy offers impressive flexibility with its built-in kickstand. And, with the included keyboard, you also get to enjoy a full laptop-to-tablet experience, another welcome perk. Add to this a battery life of up to 14 hours, and you've got a real winner on your hands.
Ultimately, there's no denying that this iPad Air M2 (2024) alternative comes at a high cost. But if you don't mind paying it, the slate will make you plenty happy. Get the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard and save $350 at Best Buy.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Feb, 2025Once again, you can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard at Best Buy
22 Jan, 2025Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200
07 Jan, 2025Windows fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to save $323 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
24 Dec, 2024Save $300 on the premium Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11th Edition
19 Dec, 2024Best Buy's epic 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal is back, but only for a day
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: