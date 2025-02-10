Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Once again, you can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard at Best Buy

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Different Surface Pro 11th Edition colors with kickstands adjusted in various positions.
Looking for your next Windows tablet? The Surface Pro 11th Edition is the latest Microsoft slate to consider, provided you're OK with paying a premium price. For instance, the 16/512GB model with a Snapdragon X Plus chip and an included Surface Pro keyboard typically costs $1,349. But not today!

Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with keyboard

$999 99
$1349 99
$350 off (26%)
Best Buy is once again throwing an amazing discount on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard. We haven't seen this promo in quite a while, so users should definitely check it out. Get yours and save $350.
Buy at BestBuy

$300 off the Surface Pro 11th Edition

$300 off (25%)
Don't need a keyboard with your Windows tablet? Get the Surface Pro 11th Edition at Amazon instead. Over here, the 16/512GB model sells for $300 off its original price. Get the model in Dune and save 25%.
Buy at Amazon

How so? Well, Best Buy gives you another promo on this bundle, discounting it by a tempting $350. That brings the tablet and keyboard down to $999.99. While it's still a steep asking price, the bargain is undeniably attractive, especially because we haven't seen similar bargains since last December.

Don't need the included keyboard? In that case, we'd suggest checking out Amazon's promo on the 16/512GB model with an LCD display. Over here, you can save 25% on the ~$1,200 tablet in its Dune variant. That brings it down to about $900, saving you $300.

With its 13-inch PixelSense display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and 2880 x 1920 resolution, the slate offers a great visual experience. It also has a design that's sleek enough to rival the Galaxy Tab S10 series. We should mention that there's no OLED here — this particular model features an LCD panel. That shouldn't be a deal breaker, of course, but it's worth pointing out.

The model is also quite capable on the performance front with its Snapdragon X Plus processor, providing plenty of potential for various tasks. Let's not forget about the Copilot+, which offers features like Live Captions and more. Moreover, there are two USB-C 4 ports, which support 4K monitors at 60Hz.

Similarly to other high-end Microsoft tablets, this buddy offers impressive flexibility with its built-in kickstand. And, with the included keyboard, you also get to enjoy a full laptop-to-tablet experience, another welcome perk. Add to this a battery life of up to 14 hours, and you've got a real winner on your hands.

Ultimately, there's no denying that this iPad Air M2 (2024) alternative comes at a high cost. But if you don't mind paying it, the slate will make you plenty happy. Get the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard and save $350 at Best Buy.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Surface - Deals History
36 stories
10 Feb, 2025
Once again, you can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11th Edition with an included keyboard at Best Buy
22 Jan, 2025
Best Buy throws yet another hot Surface Pro 11th Edition promo, this time saving you $200
07 Jan, 2025
Windows fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to save $323 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
24 Dec, 2024
Save $300 on the premium Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11th Edition
19 Dec, 2024
Best Buy's epic 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal is back, but only for a day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless