Stunning Amazon deal knocks the Sennheiser Momentum 4 under the $210 mark

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black/Copper on a white background.
Did you catch our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Amazon deal we told you about last week? How about Best Buy's massive discount from several days ago? Well, these sellers seem to be dead set on trumping one another, deal-wise, as we've got another, arguably the best-ever Momentum 4 deal at Amazon. We're not talking about just $100 in savings this time, either. 

Nope, you now have the unique opportunity to save a head-turning 45% on these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones. In case you're wondering, that equates to a whopping $170 in savings. And that's something we've never seen before, so it's fair to say Amazon won the discount race here, so to speak. So, if you missed one of the previous deals we shared, you should definitely act on this offer.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 (Black/Copper): 45% OFF

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have dropped to a new record-low price at Amazon. They're now available for $170 off their price tag, which is $20 more than their previous lowest-ever price. If you're looking for quality ANC headphones with remarkable battery life and stellar audio, these are the ones to get right now.
$170 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have great ANC performance, making them perfectly suitable for commuting, long flights, etc. They don't handle surrounding noises as remarkably as the Sony WH-1000XM5, but most users should still be very happy with them on the noise cancelling front. 

What about the sound quality? Simply put, it's impressive. Granted, they boost bass frequencies a bit out of the box but reproduce mids and highs well enough not to let the lower frequencies drown out the rest of the picture. In case you don't care much for low-ends, you can tone down the bass via the app equalizer. 

Then there's the lightweight and extra comfortable design and the ultra-long battery life of up to 60 hours with fast charging. For context, the aging (and much more expensive) AirPods Max give you just 20 hours of listening time.

Are these the best ANC headphones your money can get? Maybe not at their standard ~$380 price, but they may very well be at their current 45% markdown. If you think they bring enough to the table, definitely jump at this chance and save $170 at Amazon.
