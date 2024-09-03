Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Best Buy offers the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a massive discount, beating even the one on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 in white on a white background
The Momentum 4 are currently Sennheiser's flagship headphones. As such, they usually cost a lot to get. But, not today!

Best Buy is currently selling them for a whopping $130 off their price. This means you can fancy a pair for just $249.99, down from $379.99. That discount beats even the $100 price cut Amazon is offering on these fellas right now, and it's definitely way better than the $96 markdown Best Buy offered a few weeks ago. You should hurry, though. These bad boys rarely get discounts bigger than $100, so every opportunity to save big on them is welcomed.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black color: Save $130 at Best Buy!

Get the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black at a lovely $130 price cut at Best Buy. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and offer up to 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. Act fast and save today!
$130 off (34%)
$249 99
$379 99
Buy at BestBuy


As proper top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver amazing sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs without pesky noises ruining your experience.

But the biggest selling point of these top-notch cans isn't their awesome sound or great ANC; it's their incredible battery life. They deliver up to 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. This is impressive, as you rarely see wireless headphones offering such battery life with noise cancellation enabled. Furthermore, this suggests you might get even more playtime if you turn off the ANC.

As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are among the best wireless headphones money can buy and are a real bang for your buck at their current price at Best Buy. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Get a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a heavily discounted price with this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless