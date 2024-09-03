Best Buy offers the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a massive discount, beating even the one on Amazon
The Momentum 4 are currently Sennheiser's flagship headphones. As such, they usually cost a lot to get. But, not today!
Best Buy is currently selling them for a whopping $130 off their price. This means you can fancy a pair for just $249.99, down from $379.99. That discount beats even the $100 price cut Amazon is offering on these fellas right now, and it's definitely way better than the $96 markdown Best Buy offered a few weeks ago. You should hurry, though. These bad boys rarely get discounts bigger than $100, so every opportunity to save big on them is welcomed.
As proper top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver amazing sound, which you can tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC, letting you listen to your favorite songs without pesky noises ruining your experience.
But the biggest selling point of these top-notch cans isn't their awesome sound or great ANC; it's their incredible battery life. They deliver up to 56 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. This is impressive, as you rarely see wireless headphones offering such battery life with noise cancellation enabled. Furthermore, this suggests you might get even more playtime if you turn off the ANC.
As you can see, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are among the best wireless headphones money can buy and are a real bang for your buck at their current price at Best Buy. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Get a pair of brand-new Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a heavily discounted price with this deal today!
