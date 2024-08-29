Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 become the top pick for high-quality sound after lovely discount

As we reported, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport are still available at their best price on Amazon, letting gym rats score great-sounding earbuds with health tracking for less. But what if you're not a gym rat or prefer headphones? Well, we are happy to share that Amazon is offering Sennheiser's flagship cans, the Momentum 4, at a lovely discount, too!

Right now, the Black/Copper color version of these top-notch headphones can be yours for just under $280, saving you $100. You should act fast, as this offer has a big 'Limited Time Deal' banner suggesting it might expire soon. This deal is one that you don't want to miss out on, as the headphones are usually marked down by $80 when discounted and rarely receive bigger price cuts.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black/Copper: Save $100!

Snatch the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones in Black/Copper at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. The headphones offer amazing sound and pack capable ANC. Furthermore, they deliver a whopping 56 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


Unsurprisingly, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 deliver incredible sound out of the box. In addition, you can adjust their audio to your preferences through the EQ functionality in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. As proper high-end wireless headphones, these fellas also come with capable ANC, which mutes a big portion of the outside world.

As for their battery life, well, that's where these bad boys truly shine. They offer up to a whopping 56 hours of playtime. And that's with enabled ANC! So, if you listen to your songs without the active noise cancellation, you'll get even more listening time.

In conclusion, we can say that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 definitely deserve their spot amongst the best high-end wireless headphones you can buy in 2024. Furthermore, they are even more tempting now while available at their current price on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and snatch a pair for less now!
