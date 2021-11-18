Spotify’s most requested feature goes live for all Free and Premium users

Spotify’s most requested feature goes live for all Free and Premium users0
Spotify mobile app, users must tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen while listening.
The track lyrics should appear immediately in real time as the song is playing. The feature also allows Spotify users to share they lyrics they want and where they want via third-party platforms.
Apart from mobile and desktop, Spotify’s new Lyrics features should be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, along with Android TV, including Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast.