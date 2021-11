Spotify’s most requested feature goes live for all Free and Premium users

Now Playing View

After testing the Lyrics in selected regions, Spotify announced that the feature is now available globally to all Free and Premium users across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles, and TV.One of the most requested features, Lyrics has been developed in collaborations with Musixmatch. To enable lyrics in the Spotify mobile app , users must tap on the “” on a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen while listening.The track lyrics should appear immediately in real time as the song is playing. The feature also allows Spotify users to share they lyrics they want and where they want via third-party platforms.Those using Spotify on desktop will have a much easier time enabling the new features. Simply click on the microphone icon from the “” bar while a song is playing, and you should see track lyrics that scroll in real time just like in the mobile app.Apart from mobile and desktop, Spotify’s new Lyrics features should be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, along with Android TV, including Fire TV Samsung , Roku, LG, Sky, and Comcast.