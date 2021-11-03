Notification Center

Android Software updates Amazon

Amazon promises at least four years of security updates for its Fire TV devices

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Amazon promises at least four years of security updates for its Fire TV devices
Security has become an important aspect of our lives. Starting with the daily use of your smartphone or PC to more complex gadgets, it’s important to prevent third parties from tempering with the software running on these devices in order to obtain access to your personal data.

Just about every major brand in the smartphone business offers at least 3 years of security updates for their products, but it looks like Amazon is more generous than most of these companies.

The US company confirmed this week that its Fire TV devices will benefit from software and security update for at least four years since their market debut. Amazon Fire TV streaming media devices, Fire TV Recast, Smart TVs, and Soundbars with Fire TV built-in are among those mentioned by Amazon to qualify for at least four year of software updates.

There’s a long list of Fire TV devices published on Amazon’s support page, which includes the devices that will get security updates until at least 2025, here are some of them: Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (Gen 2, 2016), Fire TV Stick Lite (2020), Fire TV Stick (Gen 3, 2020), Fire TV Cube (Gen 2, 2019), Fire TV Stick 4K (2018), and Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Lots of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in will be getting long-term security updates too. Many are Amazon-branded smart TVs, but there are also lots of Insignia and Toshiba models too, so make sure to check out the full list to learn more.

