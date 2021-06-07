Spotify launches Only You in-app music experience, new Blend mobile-only feature
- Your Audio Birth Chart: It’s a musical meeting of cosmic proportions. Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist you’ve recently connected with.
- Your Dream Dinner Party: Choose the three artists you’d invite to the dinner party of your dreams. Once you select the trio, Spotify will create a personalized Spotify Mix for each artist to set the mood of the meal.
- Your Artist Pairs: This experience demonstrates unique audio pairings that you’ve listened to recently that show your range of listening interests.
- Your Song Year: When is the music you listen to from? This part of the experience shows how you’ve musically traveled through different time periods with music.
- Your Time of Day: Early bird or night owl, discover the music and podcast content you listen to at certain times, whether early in the morning or late at night.
- Your Genres/Topics: Finally, bring it all home with the combination of music and podcast genres that sets your listening apart.
But wait, there's more! Spotify is now rolling another feature called Blend. Even though it's still in beta, Blend promises to provide Spotify users with new customization features. Blend allows friends to merge their music experience into a single curated playlist, which will be updated daily.
- Tap “Create Blend” in the Made For You hub on mobile.
- Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend to blend with by sharing a single-use invitation via messages or email. (For each friend you want to blend with, you will need to generate a new invitation.)
- Once your friend accepts the invite and joins Blend, Spotify will generate a custom tracklist for the two of you filled with songs you already love—and recommendations combining your listening preferences and tastes.
- Plus, it’s easy to identify how each friend has influenced the track choice. Simply check the profile icons next to the track.