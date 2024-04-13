Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon discounts the noise-canceling Soundcore Space A40 to an irresistible price yet again
If you are in the market for new, good-sounding earbuds but can't spend a lot of cash on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal.

Through it, you can snag the budget-friendly Soundcore Space A40 earphones at a $41 discount. This means you'll get a pair for less than $60 if you act fast and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: Now $41 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Soundcore Space A40 on Amazon and save $41. The earbuds have good sound for the price. They also pack awesome ANC and deliver up to 50 hours of listening time, which is just incredible. Furthermore, they are a steal at their current price, so act fast and snag a pair today!
$41 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Although we've seen them at larger price cuts, such as a 51% discount around the end of March and a 47% discount in February, the earbuds are still a good deal at their current markdown.

They may fall short of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, but deliver a pretty awesome sound for their budget price. Furthermore, you can use the built-in EQ in their companion Soundcore app to adjust their audio to your preferences. In addition to their good sound capabilities, the earbuds boast a capable ANC, which does a pretty awesome job of silencing pesky noises given the price.

The earbuds also have outstanding battery life. On their own, they offer up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Add the case and their total listening time goes up to 50 hours. It's remarkable for budget earbuds to offer such impressive battery life!

As you can see, the Soundcore Space A40 are a true bang for your buck, especially if you are a sound lover on a budget. But since no one knows how long this sweet deal will stay available, we suggest taking advantage of it now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article.
