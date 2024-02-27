The noise-cancelling Soundcore Space A40 buds offer unbeatable battery life at an irresistible price





This line of exceptionally well-reviewed and incredibly affordable audio products includes (among many others) the noise-cancelling Space A40, which are typically available for $99.99 a pair. This line of exceptionally well-reviewed and incredibly affordable audio products includes (among many others) the noise-cancelling Space A40, which are typically available for $99.99 a pair.

Anker Soundcore Space A40 True Wireless Earbuds with Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling, Hi-Res Sound, LDAC, HearID, Bluetooth 5.2, Six Microphones with AI Algorithm for Crystal Clear Calls, Multipoint Connection, Fast Charging, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 50 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black Color $47 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





Commercially released back in 2022 and discounted by a hefty 40 bucks a few different times in recent months, these bad boys are now up for grabs at an even more substantial $47 under their regular price. As far as we know, this hot new Amazon deal beats the previous best offer on the A40s by a buck, which is obviously not much but it does guarantee you'll (most likely) not be able to save more than $47 anytime soon.





The Soundcore Space A40 are essentially unrivaled at their new record low price in one very important aspect, promising to keep your tunes going for up to 10 hours on a single charge and boosting that already impressive endurance score to a simply mind-blowing 50 hours with the bundled charging case factored in.





Those are absolutely remarkable numbers regardless of how much Amazon charges for the black-coated A40, and if Anker's promises hold up in real-life use (which many customers seem to agree with), these might be some of the best budget wireless earbuds out there in terms of their active noise cancellation skills as well.





You can rely on the Space A40 to adjust their noise cancelling strength depending on what's around you in any environment and at any given time, providing you with your own "personal space" on your local commute, at the airport, in the gym, at the office, and when you're out for a quick jog.



