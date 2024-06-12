Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Snatch this affordable Soundcore Motion speaker at its best price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This budget-friendly Soundcore speaker is now even cheaper on Amazon
If you need a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker with multiple EQ customization options and a budget-friendly price, the Soundcore Motion 300 should be on your radar. While not the most popular of its kind, this fella costs just under $80 when it’s not on sale. But if you get one on Amazon right now, you can save 20%. This drops the price tag below the $65 mark.

Grab the Soundcore Motion 300 for 20% off!

Now available at its best price on Amazon, the Soundcore Motion 300 is one of the best budget portable Bluetooth speakers. It has Bluetooth 5.3, offers Hi-Res sound with SmartTune Technology, provides multiple EQ tweaks, and even has a built-in microphone for phone calls. Get yours now and save 20% on Amazon.
$16 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


This markdown may not seem like much, but it’s the best one we’ve seen for this puppy (at least for now.) The cherry on top of this already sweet deal is that you won’t find the compact speaker at the same price on Best Buy and Walmart. So, if you’re willing to try it out, now’s the time – Amazon’s promo will remain active only for a short while. 

Right off the bat, we should note that the Soundcore speaker has an IPX7 rating. What does this mean? It’s well protected against water but lacks dust resistance. So, you might want to reconsider if you intend to let it roll in the sand. Or, you can simply opt for one of the best waterproof speakers for the summer instead. Most of those have dust as well as water resistance.

With that in mind, the Motion 300 is a handsome little fella. It’s built like a tank to survive your outdoor adventures while pumping up the heat with Hi-Res sound. The speaker has SmartTune Technology as well. This one is designed to keep sound consistent regardless of how you orient it. 

As we hinted, one of this bad boy’s most impressive features is the extraordinarily rich EQ customization it provides. Out of the box, it gives you a largely clear and enjoyable sound, but there’s not much bass (understandable, considering its size). Fortunately, you have a BassUP EQ setting that adds some low-end to your groove, which is more than enough, considering its small form factor. 

With a battery life of up to 13 hours per charge – more than the JBL Flip 6, and even a built-in microphone, this puppy is indeed a winner on the budget speaker front. Go ahead and test it for yourself while Amazon’s limited-time promo is still available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
48 stories
12 Jun, 2024
Snatch this affordable Soundcore Motion speaker at its best price on Amazon
11 Jun, 2024
You can still save big on the popular JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker on Amazon; just act fast
10 Jun, 2024
The loud JBL Pulse 4 offers an enchanting light show at a stunning 45% discount on Amazon This is your chance to get the JBL Boombox 3 at a massive $150 discount
06 Jun, 2024
Treat yourself to the fabulous JBL Charge 5 through this brilliant Walmart deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones now deliver incredible sound and ANC at a cheaper price on Amazon
Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones now deliver incredible sound and ANC at a cheaper price on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 still wins hearts at its 42% discount at Amazon
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 still wins hearts at its 42% discount at Amazon
YouTube Music working on a feature that lets you upvote playlists
YouTube Music working on a feature that lets you upvote playlists
Google Meet add-ons are coming to Android devices
Google Meet add-ons are coming to Android devices
At a whopping $400 off, the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain and you should totally get one
At a whopping $400 off, the powerful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a real bargain and you should totally get one
Realme GT 6’s key specs revealed ahead of June 20 announcement
Realme GT 6’s key specs revealed ahead of June 20 announcement
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless