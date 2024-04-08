Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon throws its first-ever discount on the hot new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker
Have you noticed how some just-released items get hot discounts almost as soon as they hit the market? No? Stay with us, then! Soundcore’s all-new Boom 2 has just received its first-ever discount at Amazon. For a short time, you’ll be able to get this great speaker at 15% off.

Without a doubt, saving 15% on a portable Bluetooth speaker doesn’t sound like a smashingly good deal. When you consider this puppy first came out just a month ago, though, the $20 price cut doesn’t seem all that bad. Plus, Best Buy and Walmart don’t even have this hot speaker in stock yet!

Get the Soundcore Boom 2 at 15% off on Amazon

The Soundcore Boom 2 has just got its first-ever discount at Amazon. The speaker with a floatable design and IPX7 rating is now 15% off at the merchant. It delivers up to 80W of power with BassUp technology for a memorable gathering. The speaker also supports the latest Bluetooth version and has up to 24 hours of battery life. Get it and save 15% through this limited-time deal.
$20 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


With this bad boy beside you, your next outdoor gathering will surely be memorable. Easily one of the best waterproof speaker on the market right now, this puppy gives you blasting sound with impressive bass. Soundcore added a subwoofer and BassUp technology for up to 80W of total output.

For a party speaker, this puppy sounds impressive. It’s ideal for casual listening with its particularly loud audio profile and boosted bass. Moreover, Soundcore added a fantastic perk – full-band EQ customization. You can add sonic clarity to your songs by tweaking them.

As if that’s not enough, this bad boy has an IPX7 rating, giving you solid water resistance. It even floats on water! While options like the JBL Flip 6 have dust resistance besides water resistance, very few of the best budget Bluetooth speakers can actually float on water.

But wait, there’s more! This sleek and affordable Bluetooth speaker offers an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. It also supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version. And with PartyCast 2.0, you can connect your Boom 2 to 100+ speakers for a next-level soundstage.

Overall, the Soundcore Boom 2 is an incredible speaker. For less than $110, this puppy gives you a floatable design, electrifying bass, loud and clear sound, pro-level EQ customization, and even LED lights. If you like what it puts to the table, we recommend getting one through Amazon’s limited-time deal. If you want to save 15%, that is.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

