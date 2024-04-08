Up Next:
Amazon throws its first-ever discount on the hot new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you noticed how some just-released items get hot discounts almost as soon as they hit the market? No? Stay with us, then! Soundcore’s all-new Boom 2 has just received its first-ever discount at Amazon. For a short time, you’ll be able to get this great speaker at 15% off.
Without a doubt, saving 15% on a portable Bluetooth speaker doesn’t sound like a smashingly good deal. When you consider this puppy first came out just a month ago, though, the $20 price cut doesn’t seem all that bad. Plus, Best Buy and Walmart don’t even have this hot speaker in stock yet!
With this bad boy beside you, your next outdoor gathering will surely be memorable. Easily one of the best waterproof speaker on the market right now, this puppy gives you blasting sound with impressive bass. Soundcore added a subwoofer and BassUp technology for up to 80W of total output.
For a party speaker, this puppy sounds impressive. It’s ideal for casual listening with its particularly loud audio profile and boosted bass. Moreover, Soundcore added a fantastic perk – full-band EQ customization. You can add sonic clarity to your songs by tweaking them.
But wait, there’s more! This sleek and affordable Bluetooth speaker offers an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. It also supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version. And with PartyCast 2.0, you can connect your Boom 2 to 100+ speakers for a next-level soundstage.
Overall, the Soundcore Boom 2 is an incredible speaker. For less than $110, this puppy gives you a floatable design, electrifying bass, loud and clear sound, pro-level EQ customization, and even LED lights. If you like what it puts to the table, we recommend getting one through Amazon’s limited-time deal. If you want to save 15%, that is.
Without a doubt, saving 15% on a portable Bluetooth speaker doesn’t sound like a smashingly good deal. When you consider this puppy first came out just a month ago, though, the $20 price cut doesn’t seem all that bad. Plus, Best Buy and Walmart don’t even have this hot speaker in stock yet!
With this bad boy beside you, your next outdoor gathering will surely be memorable. Easily one of the best waterproof speaker on the market right now, this puppy gives you blasting sound with impressive bass. Soundcore added a subwoofer and BassUp technology for up to 80W of total output.
For a party speaker, this puppy sounds impressive. It’s ideal for casual listening with its particularly loud audio profile and boosted bass. Moreover, Soundcore added a fantastic perk – full-band EQ customization. You can add sonic clarity to your songs by tweaking them.
As if that’s not enough, this bad boy has an IPX7 rating, giving you solid water resistance. It even floats on water! While options like the JBL Flip 6 have dust resistance besides water resistance, very few of the best budget Bluetooth speakers can actually float on water.
But wait, there’s more! This sleek and affordable Bluetooth speaker offers an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours. It also supports the latest Bluetooth 5.3 version. And with PartyCast 2.0, you can connect your Boom 2 to 100+ speakers for a next-level soundstage.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
08 Apr, 2024Amazon throws its first-ever discount on the hot new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker
06 Apr, 2024The bombastically good JBL Charge 5 is available at a tempting price on Amazon
05 Apr, 2024Get the compact and mighty Bose SoundLink Flex at lower prices through this Amazon UK deal Get ready to flip out in excitement when you see the new record low price of the JBL Flip 5 speaker!
04 Apr, 2024Grab the powerful JBL Boombox 2 at an impressive £129 discount on Amazon UK and elevate your gatherings for less
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: