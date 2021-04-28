Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Sony

The well-received Sony Xperia Z Ultra may finally get a successor this year

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 28, 2021, 12:36 AM
The well-received Sony Xperia Z Ultra may finally get a successor this year
Sony could be planning to release a follow-up to 2013's Xperia Z Ultra, per a new report from Japanese blog Android next based on a Weibo post from leaker ZACKBUKS. The tipster not too long ago hinted that a new U model is on the horizon.

The OG Xperia Z Ultra was a massive phone with a 6.4 inches screen and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Most recent Sony phones, on the other hand, feature a taller and narrower 21:9 ratio. The Z Ultra was a flagship device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 SoC and impressive battery capacity for its time. 

2018's Xperia XA2 Ultra was the Japanese company's last smartphone to use the Ultra branding. It had a 6-inches screen with a ratio of 16:9 and was underpinned by a Snapdragon 600 series chip.

Z Ultra's supposed successor is unlikely to offer flagship specs. Sony recently announced the high-end Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III and per ZACKBUKS, it has no plans to release more premium phones this year. 

What will the new Xperia Z Ultra bring to the table?


While there is not a lot of information to work with, it does appear that the next Xperia Z Ultra will not feature the signature 21:9 aspect ratio. Instead, it is likely to have a wider display than the company's current crop of phones and a mid-range chipset.

Android next speculates that Sony may introduce it as a new member of the Xperia 10 range. The series got a new addition in the form of the Xperia 10 III recently. It is powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 chipset and has a 6-inches OLED screen. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and a triple camera array with a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto module. The front camera is 8MP.

On the other end of the smartphone spectrum, Sony reportedly is planning on unveiling a compact phone. Unfortunately for the fans of small smartphones, this device will apparently only be released in Japan. Remains to be seen if it will be good enough to become one of the best compact phones of the year.

