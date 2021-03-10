Sony Xperia Compact fans might be in for a disappointment

Sony is indeed bringing back small phones , but most fans could be in for a disappointment.



The Japanese company's Compact smartphones were known for their small form factor and high-end specs. For instance, Sony's last compact handset, 2018's The Japanese company's Compact smartphones were known for their small form factor and high-end specs. For instance, Sony's last compact handset, 2018's Xperia XZ2 Compact , was underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 silicon.



The tech giant's strategy seems to have changed now as multiple reports have suggested that the next Compact phone would be fueled by a The tech giant's strategy seems to have changed now as multiple reports have suggested that the next Compact phone would be fueled by a non-premium chip . Previously, it was believed that the device would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 775G but that doesn't seem to be the case.



Japanese blog Android next Japanese blogclaims that the smartphone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 690 , a 5G-ready chip meant for affordable devices. The phone will reportedly sport a 5.5-inches notched display and it will ditch the signature 21:9 aspect ratio.



According to an earlier report, it will be slightly bigger than the According to an earlier report, it will be slightly bigger than the Xperia XZ2 Compact and iPhone 12 mini . It is also rumored to feature a sizeable chin. Other possible specs include a dual-camera array on the back with a 13MP main camera, a dedicated shutter, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





The new Sony 'Compact' will only be released in the conglomerate's home country



The phone is allegedly not going to be called The phone is allegedly not going to be called Xperia 1 III Compact, contrary to what was reported earlier.



Instead, it will be launched as a successor to the Instead, it will be launched as a successor to the Xperia Ace , which was believed to be XZ2 Compact's successor before release.



Like the Ace, its successor, which we will refer to as the Ace 2, will be exclusive to Japan, per today's report. The report also hints that the handset will be 'expensive.' For reference, the Ace was launched for 48,600 Japanese Yen or around $450.



The handset is expected in the first half of 2021.