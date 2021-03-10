Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Sony 5G

Sony Xperia Compact fans might be in for a disappointment

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 10, 2021, 5:34 PM
Sony Xperia Compact fans might be in for a disappointment
Sony is indeed bringing back small phones, but most fans could be in for a disappointment. 

The Japanese company's Compact smartphones were known for their small form factor and high-end specs. For instance, Sony's last compact handset, 2018's Xperia XZ2 Compact, was underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 silicon.

The tech giant's strategy seems to have changed now as multiple reports have suggested that the next Compact phone would be fueled by a non-premium chip. Previously, it was believed that the device would be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 775G but that doesn't seem to be the case. 

Japanese blog Android next claims that the smartphone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 690, a 5G-ready chip meant for affordable devices. The phone will reportedly sport a 5.5-inches notched display and it will ditch the signature 21:9 aspect ratio.

According to an earlier report, it will be slightly bigger than the Xperia XZ2 Compact and iPhone 12 mini. It is also rumored to feature a sizeable chin. Other possible specs include a dual-camera array on the back with a 13MP main camera, a dedicated shutter, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new Sony 'Compact' will only be released in the conglomerate's home country


The phone is allegedly not going to be called Xperia 1 III Compact, contrary to what was reported earlier.

Instead, it will be launched as a successor to the Xperia Ace, which was believed to be XZ2 Compact's successor before release. 

Like the Ace, its successor, which we will refer to as the Ace 2, will be exclusive to Japan, per today's report. The report also hints that the handset will be 'expensive.' For reference, the Ace was launched for 48,600 Japanese Yen or around $450. 

The handset is expected in the first half of 2021.

Although the extremely limited release of Sony's next compact phone is bound to disappoint fans, it seems to be a calculated decision, as Apple's supposed decision to cut the production of the iPhone 12 mini by 70 percent suggests that there isn't really an appetite for small phones.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless