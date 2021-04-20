Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Sony

Sony tipped to launch mystery budget phone later this year

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 20, 2021, 1:47 PM
Sony tipped to launch mystery budget phone later this year
Sony recently unveiled the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III flagship models as well as the mid-range Xperia 10 III. But if a machine translated post on Weibo written by a tipster is legitimate, Sony purposely moved up the release schedule of its new 2021 flagships to release both of them during the same time period. This will allow it to release another phone that will either be a budget-priced model or an "Ultra" version of another Sony handset.

According to NotebookCheck.net, the machine translated message from a tipster known as ZackBuks, while a bit confusing, seems to suggest that by releasing both 2021 flagships  together, it opens up some time to allow a "new U release" to take place months earlier than in past years. Normally Sony unveils its compact flagship model in the fall which is why it was so surprising to see the Xperia 5 III introduced at this time of the year.

The last such Sony handset to use the "Ultra" title in its name was 2018's Xperia XA2 Ultra which featured a larger screen, more storage, a larger battery, and an additional front-facing camera compared to the "non-Ultra" Xperia XA2. Another theory is that the "new U release" is a refresh of last year's budget priced Xperia L4 model. For those hoping for a top-of-the-line "Ultra" model powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the tipster's post would seem to make that impossible since he comes right out and states that the 2021 flagships are the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III.


The Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 4K resolution (1644 x 3840) and a tall and thin 21:9 aspect ratio. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, this model sports 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A quad-camera setup is found on the back.

The Xperia 5 III is equipped with a 6.1-inch display with a 1080 x 2520 (FHD+) resolution and is powered by Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 888 chipset. It features 8GB of memory (LPDDR4 RAM), 256GB of storage, and a triple camera setup.

Speaking of the Xperia 5 III, the phone recently was benchmarked through Geekbench. The Sony XQ-BQ52 scored 1127 and 3606 for single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple 'Spring Loaded' event: how to watch live stream
Popular stories
One company's shocking growth threatens Apple and Samsung dominance in phone market
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless