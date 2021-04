Sony tipped to launch mystery budget phone later this year

The last such Sony handset to use the "Ultra" title in its name was 2018's Xperia XA2 Ultra which featured a larger screen, more storage, a larger battery, and an additional front-facing camera compared to the "non-Ultra" Xperia XA2 . Another theory is that the "new U release" is a refresh of last year's budget priced Xperia L4 model. For those hoping for a top-of-the-line "Ultra" model powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the tipster's post would seem to make that impossible since he comes right out and states that the 2021 flagships are the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III.