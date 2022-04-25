Sony rolls out Android 12 to its mid-range Xperia 10 II
Sony confirmed last month that two of its mid-range smartphones will receive Android 12 updates very soon: Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III. Although the Japanese company didn’t reveal when exactly these phones will get the update, we’re happy to report that at least one of these phones is getting Android 12 right now.
Officially unveiled back in February 202, the Xperia 10 II was launched on the market in May. After receiving Android 11 last year, the mid-range phone is now getting its last major Android OS update, unless Sony decides it’s worth an additional one next year.
A couple of Reddit users confirmed recently they have received the long-awaited Android 12 update on their Xperia 10 II units (via XDA Developers). However, the update seems to be rolling out in just one region for the time being: South East Asia. The update weighs in at around 900MB and includes the March security patch.
Officially unveiled back in February 202, the Xperia 10 II was launched on the market in May. After receiving Android 11 last year, the mid-range phone is now getting its last major Android OS update, unless Sony decides it’s worth an additional one next year.
Sony has been a little bit slow with the Android 12 rollout, but it looks like the Japanese company has increased the pace of these releases lately. Hopefully, more Xperia phones will get Android 12 sooner rather than later, not just the Xperia 10 II and Xperia 10 III, which have already been confirmed.
Things that are NOT allowed: